Read full article on original website
Related
hazard-herald.com
Illegal entries into Vermont surge in November
(The Center Square) – Foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S. are increasingly entering through Vermont at an unprecedented rate. In October, the Swanton Sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which includes all of Vermont, saw a 676% increase in apprehensions of illegal foreign nationals compared to last year, according to Border Patrol data. Agents apprehended 334 people from 19 countries in October, and the “upward trend continues,” Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said.
hazard-herald.com
Baker to transition from Massachusetts governor to NCAA president
(The Center Square) – Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has already found a landing spot for his post-political career. The second-term Republican governor has been named as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletics Association, the organization said. Baker, who played basketball at Harvard University, will take the reins in March from Dr. Mark Emmert. Emmert will serve as a consultant to the organization through June.
Comments / 0