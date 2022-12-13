Read full article on original website
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-East Marshall-North Beltrami-Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-South Clearwater-Hubbard-West Becker-East Becker-West Otter Tail-East Otter Tail-Wadena-Grant-Including the cities of Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Baudette, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca, Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake, Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Barrett.
Rural Minnesotans head back to taverns as municipal liquor sales set a record
Minnesotans are bellying up to the bar again, as the easing of the pandemic has unleashed a flood of patrons who are drinking at municipally owned taverns, especially in rural areas. For the 26th straight year, sales at Minnesota's municipally owned bars and liquor stores set a record, according to...
Keystone Pipeline has history of spills, warnings and fines
Federal regulators have issued warnings repeatedly over the life of the Keystone Pipeline that operators aren’t doing enough to prevent corrosion and don’t follow proper construction procedures. But despite a history of warnings and large spills, the Keystone Pipeline failed again last week, dumping 14,000 barrels — or...
Red Lake Christmas Movie Night - December 16, 2022
Red Lake Christmas Movie Night - December 16, 2022.
Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge
HONOLULU — The average profile of a missing child in Hawai'i: 15 years old, female, from the island of Oahu and Native Hawaiian. That's according to a report released Wednesday that says much more disaggregated racial and gender data is needed to combat the scourge of missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.
Amid higher costs and financial struggles, holiday toy drives are having trouble meeting demand
Local toy drives that serve a growing number of Minnesotans in need are hoping for some last-minute holiday help as they face an urgent shortage of donations for the third consecutive year. In the Twin Cities, the Salvation Army doesn't have enough toys for all 15,000 children on its gift...
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) donations are saving lives
For six months, Laura Fox had been mysteriously losing blood. She went to the doctor for a blood test and discovered her white and red blood cell counts and platelets were dangerously low. A Chickasaw citizen, she found herself rushing to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center Emergency Room. "Everyone was...
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation
A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
