Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
What Nick Saban Said After Alabama's First Sugar Bowl Practice
Everything the Alabama head coach had to say as the Crimson Tide began preparations for Kansas State and the Sugar Bowl.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Former Georgia Linebacker let go by Auburn
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is currently building his staff. Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will not be retained.
FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma
The recent state champion is garnering recruiting interest nationally.
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
Alabama Men's Basketball Becoming a Big-Ticket Team
Demand growing to see the Crimson Tide host Gonzaga in C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.
Matt Ryan roasted after yet another historic collapse
An NFL team squandered a huge lead in historic fashion on Saturday. Would you believe it? The quarterback was Matt Ryan… again. Ryan held the dubious distinction of being on the wrong end of the biggest collapse in Super Bowl history. The league’s MVP that season led the Atlanta Falcons out to a 28-3 lead. Read more... The post Matt Ryan roasted after yet another historic collapse appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Defensive Lineman
A talented defensive lineman chose UVA over offers from nearly a dozen other Power Five programs
Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence
The Indianapolis Colts found a new low on Saturday by suffering the largest blown lead in NFL history, throwing away a 33-0 advantage to lose 39-36 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s game as they got outscored 36-3 before giving up an overtime field goal to... The post Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BYU to Debut 'Sailor Coug' Helmet for New Mexico Bowl
The Cougars have worn 13 unique uniform combinations in 13 games
Gonzaga men's basketball looking for revenge against No. 4 Alabama
Last season in Seattle, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were buried under a barrage of 3-pointers in a 91-82 loss to Alabama. The Zags will have a chance at revenge on Saturday when they take on the Crimson Tide in Birmingham. Adam Morrison and Dan Dickau preview the No. 15 Gonzaga vs....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Walker, defense lead No. 5 Houston past No. 2 Virginia 69-61
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Blowing a 15-point lead in the second half against No. 4 Alabama a week ago got the attention of No. 5 Houston’s players. Coach Kelvin Sampson made sure of it. It may have helped the Cougars stymie a comeback by No. 2 Virginia on Saturday. Jarace Walker scored 17 points and Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat the Cavaliers 69-61. The Cougars scored on three straight possessions after a steal and layup by Kihei Clark brought a sellout crowd clad in orange to its feet, exhorting Virginia to rely on its own defense to finish the comeback. “I’m not sure we’re able to do that without the Alabama experience,” Sampson said.
