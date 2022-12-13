REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative states to maintain Trump-era asylum restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum. With the limits set to expire next week, thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border. The ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means the restrictions remained on track to expire Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed. A final decision could come down to the wire.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO