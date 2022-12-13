ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Ryan Ray, aide to City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, elected Democratic Executive Committee chair

By Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSYdv_0jgO7UTS00

Ryan Ray, aide to Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and an outspoken progressive with years of campaign work under his belt, handily won election Monday night as chair of the Leon County Democratic Executive Committee.

Ray, who was among three candidates for the post, won with 70% of the vote. Monica O'Neal came in second with just over 25%, and Margaret Franklin finished third with just under 5%. Ray, who succeeds outgoing chair Erik David, will serve a two-year term.

In brief remarks shortly before the vote, Ray said he was looking forward to moving the party ahead "in a unified manner" and contribute effectively to the cause.

"We as Democrats need to be focused, organized and able to compete again, at our maximum capacity in local elections," Ray said. "In my candidacy, you're getting someone who can do the job, because I've done it before."

More: After bruising 2022 election, fractured Leon County Democrats weigh new leaders, future course

The DEC, the governing body of the Leon County Democratic Party, elected its officers during a Zoom meeting. O’Neal, who previously served as vice chair under a number of different chairs, was again elected vice chair. The DEC also elected Gil Daspit as recording secretary, Susie Caplowe as corresponding secretary and Will Crowley as treasurer. Elections for district representatives will be held 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ray's victory as chair appeared to signal that the DEC, which was taken over by progressive members in 2020, won’t be making any abrupt philosophical changes. After lukewarm turnout and losses of long-serving incumbents in the Nov. 8 election, some current and former party leaders had called on the DEC to take a more moderate tack.

Election takeaways: Republicans find relevance in blue Tallahassee; progressives struggle

Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor, a former DEC chair, said he was hopeful that with new officers in place, the group will reestablish itself as a “big tent that welcomes all kinds of Democrats.”

“It isn’t about progressives vs. moderates,” Minor said in a Tuesday email. “It’s about unity vs. divisiveness. I’m cautiously optimistic that the new Leon DEC steering committee, as a whole, will focus on unity, building the party up as opposed to tearing it down.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vti1s_0jgO7UTS00

Ray managed Matlow’s first campaign in 2018, was a field worker for Gwen Graham and Barack Obama and served as a spokesman for Florida House Democrat campaigns. During the 2022 elections, he supported insurgent progressive-backed candidates who attempted to defeat city and county incumbents.

He told DEC members in an email last week that the party needs “focus, unity and organizational effectiveness” and said a chair was needed “who can bring our party together.” He also pledged to restore in-person DEC meetings, build out organizational capacity and bring back the annual Collins-Steele fundraising dinner, which fell by the wayside in recent years.

Some 93 members of the DEC voted in the chair election, including several local officials. Among those supporting Ray were City Commissioners Matlow and Jack Porter, newly elected County Commissioner David O'Keefe and Property Appraiser Akin Akinyemi. City Commissioner Curtis Richardson and County Commissioner Rick Minor voted for O'Neal.

Ray will continue to work as aide to Matlow while he serves as chair, which is a voluntary, unpaid position. After winning the election, he thanked all of the members who voted, including those who opposed him.

"I will work to earn your trust every day as chair," he said.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com and follow @JeffBurlew on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ryan Ray, aide to City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, elected Democratic Executive Committee chair

Comments / 1

Related
famunews.com

FAMU President Larry Robinson Named to USDA/1890 Task Force

WASHINGTON, December 15, 2022 – Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 Task Force, which seeks to strengthen the partnership between USDA and 1890 land-grant universities. “I’m delighted for the opportunity to serve on the USDA/1890 Task Force. It’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Property insurance changes head to governor

TALLAHASSEE — With property insurance described as a “hidden tax” on homeowners, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a plan aimed at stabilizing the state’s troubled insurance market. The Republican-dominated House voted 84-33 along party lines to pass the bill (SB 2-A) on...
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

FAMU president gets raise, bonus contract extension

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees (BOT) has voted to give President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., a 3.5 percent raise, a 17.5 percent bonus, and to extend his contract for another year. Under the State University System regulations, the BOT can only extend the president’s contract for 12 months....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Blueprint Moves Forward with Construction Phase of NE Gateway Project

On Thursday, December 8, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to (IA Board) move forward with advertising and awarding construction services for Phase 1 of the Northeast Gateway Project.  Before the vote, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said “as the district commissioner for where this project will occur, I am and remain enthusiastic about its potential […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Dorothy B. Oven Park holds annual Elf Night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dorothy B. Oven Park held its annual Elf Night Thursday night, bringing in thousands of people. Kids got to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas wish list. “They created Christmas lists for Santa this morning,” attendee Krystal Williams said. “So they’re ready...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU and Blackstone Kickoff LaunchPad Initiative to Drive Student, Faculty and Community Innovation and Entrepreneurship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry’s (SBI) Interdisciplinary Center for Creativity and Innovation (ICCI) has partnered with the Blackstone Charitable Foundation to create and enhance the entrepreneurial mindset at FAMU and in the surrounding Southside community. LaunchPad is a grant-funded program awarded...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Marianna woman charged with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes

MARIANNA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has charged a Marianna woman with constitutional amendment petition fraud crimes, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested Kattie McCalister, 60, of Marianna, on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
MARIANNA, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta and Lowndes schools on GaDOE’s exit list for CSI and TSI

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools have made the GaDOE’s exit list for needing improvements. The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022-2023 lists of schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), along with the list of schools who made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status.
VALDOSTA, GA
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy