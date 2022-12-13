Read full article on original website
KSDK
Pizza delivery driver shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A balloon release and vigil were held for a General Manager at Papa John's after being shot and killed on Tuesday. The suspect is in custody.
St. Ann police say new Flock cameras helped arrest robbery suspect
ST ANN, Mo. — St. Ann police shared the stunning video. They say a neighbor's surveillance camera caught an armed man in the act Monday afternoon when he ran up to a house, stole a woman's purse then hopped in a silver Jeep and sped off. "Very dangerous. She...
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase
ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
2 East St. Louis men charged in Soulard carjacking
Two East St. Louis men were indicted Wednesday in connection with a carjacking in Soulard last month.
Major traffic backups on I-270 near I-64 in St. Louis County
Drivers may experience delays Friday morning on Interstate 270 near Interstate 64 as authorities investigate a crash.
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
KMOV
Detective Burgoon, known as ‘The Godfather of Homicide,’ retires at age 84
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A St. Louis detective who has investigated more than 1,000 murders in his decades in law enforcement is retiring. Dubbed “The Godfather of Homicide” Joe Burgoon is calling it quits at the age of 84!. He was honored by his friends and...
FOX2now.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about 'traumatizing' incident in St. Ann
A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars. Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about ‘traumatizing’ …. A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint...
Delivery driver found passed out on drugs in St. Louis County
The Ballwin Police Department found a delivery driver passed out behind the wheel of the parked vehicle.
KSDK
Metro East family without vehicle due to damage leaving Hertz lot
A Metro East family says they're without a car this winter. The Brothertons said they have had very little luck working with the car rental company.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to Molotov cocktail attack on St. Charles restaurant
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rashaad Cotton, 25, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of arson on Tuesday after he threw Molotov cocktails at Sauce on the Side in 2021. Cotton told police the reason for the attack was that he had been fired from the...
VIDEO: Kia Stolen While Being Repaired After an Attempted Theft
The unlucky car was stolen from a dealership lot in south county
Former employee admits to Molotov cocktail attack at St. Charles restaurant 2021
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A disgruntled former employee admitted on Tuesday to attacking a St. Charles restaurant with a Molotov cocktail in 2021. According to a press release, 25-year-old Rashaad Cotton, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in the United States District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of attempting to commit arson.
Alleged rape victim calls Mehlville School District's handling of abused student's lawsuit 'disgusting'
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — When Brandon Holbrook met his alleged 14-year-old victim, he had just come off a five-month suspension from the Mehlville School District’s substitute teaching list, according to court documents filed this month. The district removed the 30-year-old from its substitute teaching list in November...
2 dead after downtown St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say two people are dead after a shooting in downtown St. Paul Monday evening.It happened inside a building at Fifth Street East and Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m., the city's police department said. Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, but did not survive.Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
I-Team: Grieving parents pushing for camp regulations to keep other children safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — TJ Mister’s words are immortalized on a bench in his honor outside Bayless Elementary School. “We do not give up even if we're sad. We do not give up. Never.”. They’ve taken on new meaning for his parents, Olga and Trey Mister, since...
8 arrested for hunting, baiting violations in St. Clair County
Over the last 30 days, the Illinois Conservation Police have arrested eight people for various hunting-related violations.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
