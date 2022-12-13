Read full article on original website
How to watch iHeartRadio’s “Jingle Ball 2022′ special for free
The 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special will air on the CW on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The special will also be available for streaming on platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV. The streaming platforms offer a free trial for those who are interested in signing up for an account.
How to watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper: With Every Cyst-mas Card I Write’ for free
The holiday special, “Dr. Pimple Popper: With Every Cyst-mas Card I Write” will air on TLC on Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The special can also be streamed on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. The platforms offer free trials for new users who are interested in signing up for an account.
