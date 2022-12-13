Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
How to watch ‘Dr. Pimple Popper: With Every Cyst-mas Card I Write’ for free
The holiday special, “Dr. Pimple Popper: With Every Cyst-mas Card I Write” will air on TLC on Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The special can also be streamed on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. The platforms offer free trials for new users who are interested in signing up for an account.
How to watch the 90th annual ‘Hollywood Christmas Parade’ on the CW or stream for free
The 90th annual “Hollywood Christmas Parade” will be airing on the CW on Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The special can also be streamed on platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV. The streaming platforms offer a free trial for those who are interested in signing up for an account.
