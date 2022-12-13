ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Larry Brown Sports

Sketchy Nick Bosa roughing the passer penalty call costs 49ers

The latest weak roughing the passer penalty call cost the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks had a 3rd-and-8 at their 27 down 21-3 in the third quarter of their Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game against the Niners. Geno Smith threw a pick-six that likely would have sealed the game. But the San Francisco touchdown was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty on Nick Bosa.
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports

Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why. “He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.

