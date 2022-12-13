Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
NBC Sports
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 15 win vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, from the game, [CB Charvarius...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
49ers Reportedly Decide On Thursday Night Starting Quarterback
The Brocky Purdy story continues Thursday night. In his first career NFL start, this year's final draft pick thoroughly outplayed Tom Brady in the San Francisco 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Purdy injured his ribs and oblique during the Week 14 rout. According to ESPN's Adam...
Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized
Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and QB Derek Carr discusses it.
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Sketchy Nick Bosa roughing the passer penalty call costs 49ers
The latest weak roughing the passer penalty call cost the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks had a 3rd-and-8 at their 27 down 21-3 in the third quarter of their Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game against the Niners. Geno Smith threw a pick-six that likely would have sealed the game. But the San Francisco touchdown was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty on Nick Bosa.
Bills WR Cole Beasley elevated from practice squad, active vs. Dolphins
Receiver Cole Beasley has been elevated from the practice squad and is active for the team's AFC East game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night after being re-signed Tuesday.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
NBC Sports
Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why. “He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.
Report: GM George Paton Safe, Wanted to Wait on Wilson Extension
A new report has George Paton "100% safe" as GM of the Denver Broncos.
NBC Sports
Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history to defeat Colts 39-36, clinch NFC North
Of course you haven’t. None of us have. The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime and outscored the Colts 39-3 in the second half and overtime to pull off the largest comeback in NFL history for a 39-36 victory. It was a performance that essentially had to be seen...
