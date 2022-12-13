Read full article on original website
Jan Smedley
4d ago
and making sure everyone knows about it. you have lots of people that do like things everyday because they care, how about talking about them instead.
Reply(1)
16
Lisa Guliani
3d ago
He's fallen for an old game.I hope he finds his way back to being himself.Being himself was always enough.Markle is a test.I hope he passes it.
Reply
3
Mom TORDOFF
4d ago
he doesn't do for others, he does fthings for PR or cash.
Reply
13
