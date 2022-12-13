ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Connection

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vL6qT_0jgO75jm00

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury he suffered on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots.

The Cardinals originally said Murray was questionable to return. He was ruled out in the second quarter.

Murray was injured on a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He fell awkwardly on a non-contact play and was quickly attended to by team trainers.

"It's tough. He'll be out the rest of the game, that's all I know," Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN during the contest. "You hate to see that. Guys have got to rally around Colt and hopefully we can get it done."

Veteran Colt McCoy replaced Murray. McCoy started two games in November when Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Murray entered the game with 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 415 yards and three scores on the ground.

New England receiver DeVante Parker (head) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) were ruled out midway through the second quarter.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Kyler Murray will have knee surgery after Christmas

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that quarterback Kyler Murray won't have surgery to repair his torn ACL until after Christmas. It's unclear the reason for the delay, though Kingsbury noted that Murray will go through "prehab" workouts ahead of the surgery. The Cardinals signed Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million extension in July, including $189.5 million in guaranteed money. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Connection

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- and not Mike White -- will be under center to start Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Connection

Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he has "some clarity" about his QB situation. "There's just no need to land the plane until it's required to land...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Connection

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley clears concussion protocol

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley cleared concussion protocol, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. The Ravens (9-4) have ruled out Lamar Jackson for this Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns (5-8), ESPN reported. Huntley expects to be on the field in Cleveland as Jackson continues to recover from a knee injury. "I don't think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols, they were doing their job and making sure I...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Connection

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA

May 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (10) and Mason Rudolph (2) participate in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Connection

Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

Jets QB Mike White: No doubts about playing Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) said Thursday he has no doubts about his ability to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. White was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week and was limited in practice Wednesday. But when asked Thursday if he had any doubts about playing Sunday, White didn't miss a beat. "No, no, none at all," White told reporters. ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Connection

Alabama QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson to play in Sugar Bowl

Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed to reporters Friday night that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 rather than opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. The Crimson Tide had no players opt out of the bowl game, according to Saban. Young is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and Anderson, considered among the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Connection

NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Raiders designate TE Darren Waller, WR Hunter Renfrow to return

The Las Vegas Raiders designated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve, coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday. The move would open a 21-day practice window for both Waller and Renfrow. McDaniels said both players could be activated in time for the Raiders (5-8) to host the New England Patriots (7-6) on Sunday. Waller, 30, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since...
The Connection

Texans may use two QBs to keep Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes off field

It's long been an article of faith in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. For at least one week, the Houston Texans successfully challenged that notion and nearly upset the Dallas Cowboys. It appears they're willing to flout convention again on Sunday when they host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Rotating Davis Mills and newly acquired Jeff Driskel, Houston (1-11-1) led in the final...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Connection

Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup

When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Connection

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the sidelines in the first quarter of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
486
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy