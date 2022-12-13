ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Dexter Lawrence wants Giants teammates to do ‘a little more’ in preparation

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

You cannot completely scrap what you do every week just because the biggest game of the season is approaching. But you can do more than you usually do.

That is the message defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, one of 10 team captains, is planning on imparting to his Giants teammates in the coming days leading into Sunday’s playoff-eliminator type game against the Commanders at FedEx Field.

“Challenge guys to watch a little bit more, study their matchups a little bit more,’’ Lawrence said Monday. “Doing what we already do, just a little bit more type of thing.’’

This will not be a hard sell, though.

“I don’t try to apply a lot of pressure to anybody,’’ Lawrence said. “It’s about doing what you do in other weeks, just a little more, knowing this is a playoff-potential game.’’

This is uncharted territory for Lawrence, who arrived in 2019, and also for Andrew Thomas, the third-year left tackle. Lawrence and Thomas played in late-season games of great importance at Clemson and Georgia, respectively, but not in their time with the Giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QXck_0jgO6zbe00
Dexter Lawrence wants the Giants to ‘do a little more’ in everything this week.
Getty Images

“You don’t want to go out and do something drastic you haven’t been doing all season, but you also want to be focused on every minute detail,’’ Thomas said. “We know what’s on the line. You already know the mentality that comes with that. Washington is a great team, our division is great this year, so we know what this game means.’’

The Giants and Commanders have matching records of 7-5-1, playing to a 20-20 tie in Week 13.

Saquon Barkley played only 20 snaps against the Eagles, the third-fewest of his five-year NFL career. The plan was to use a rotation at running back with Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell to limit Barkley’s workload because of a neck issue. Once the game got out of hand, Barkley went to the sideline and did not return. Afterward, Barkley said he felt fine. A day later, coach Brian Daboll said, “Hopefully he’s a little bit better this week than he was last week.’’

The availability of TE Daniel Bellinger is in question after he was forced out with an injury to his ribs. “I’d say he’s pretty sore so we’ll see how he goes during the week,’’ Daboll said.

WR Richie James is in the concussion protocol. Daboll said it is too early to know about the possible returns this week for DL Leonard Williams (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), G Ben Bredeson (knee) and S Xavier McKinney (hand).

The 253 rushing yards by the Eagles in their 48-22 rout Sunday was the most given up by the Giants in more than eight years. They allowed 350 rushing yards to the Seahawks in 2014. … This was the most lopsided loss to the Eagles for the Giants since a 27-0 loss in 2014. It was the most points the Giants allowed to the Eagles since a 49-21 loss on Oct. 4, 1959.

Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown will take part in the NFL’s Front Office Accelerator this week in Dallas. The program was created to provide “rising people of color and women front office prospects with the opportunity to strengthen relationships with club ownership and executives.’’ Brown interviewed for the Vikings general manager job in last year’s hiring cycle before he was brought in by new Giants GM Joe Schoen.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history with wild OT win over Colts

The Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown, scored on an interception of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and raced out to a huge lead, but it was Minnesota that made history on Saturday. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, rallying from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat Indianapolis, 39-36, on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium. The wild and improbable victory surpassed the 32-point margin former Bills quarterback and ex-Colts head coach Frank Reich led in a 1993 wild-card playoff game against the Houston Oilers. Minnesota didn’t score until there...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence

The Indianapolis Colts found a new low on Saturday by suffering the largest blown lead in NFL history, throwing away a 33-0 advantage to lose 39-36 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s game as they got outscored 36-3 before giving up an overtime field goal to... The post Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Sam Darnold still ‘searching’ for true success after unfair Jets, Panthers situations

Sam Darnold is just 25 years old, yet you’d think he was an NFL journeyman who’s played for twice as many as the five seasons he’s been in the league. Darnold, who was drafted third overall by the Jets in 2018, is 2-0 as the Carolina Panthers starter this season entering Sunday’s home game against the Steelers. After a three-year stint that went wrong as the Jets’ hopeful franchise quarterback, are the Panthers Darnold’s future? This is impossible to know considering the fact the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start are being coached by interim Steve Wilks, and Darnold...
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Post

Jihad Ward talks growing up in city of ‘rage’, turning this ‘s–t around’ for Giants

Journeyman defensive end Jihad Ward, a seven-year veteran signed by the Giants as a free agent this offseason, huddles with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A: Q: Describe your on-field mentality. A: It’s like going to war with my guys. I try to ride for people that’s gonna ride for me. I don’t ever quit, I’m gonna keep fighting to this day. I’m just trying to ride till the wheels fall off, and I ain’t gonna stop. Q: When you’re in the locker room pregame, when does that transformation actually begin? A: It begins when I’m in the room by myself. I’m in...
New York Post

Giants downplaying ‘big-game’ factor in must-win against Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — Say it.  That, pretty much, was what inquiring minds wanted to cajole out of the Giants this past week.  Say it is a “must-win” game. Say if you win it, you will be in the playoffs. Or, if you prefer the flip side, say if you lose it you can kiss the playoffs goodbye.  Say this is the most important game you have ever played in. Say you did extra-special things to prepare, that you will be more excited and amped up than ever, and that all is lost if you step off that field on the wrong end of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Browns vs. Ravens predictions: Why Baltimore is better off Lamar Jackson-less

Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Ravens vs. Browns predictions and picks for their NFL Week 15 meeting, which is live Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network. Without a definite answer at starting quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens visit an AFC North rival for the second straight week when they meet the Cleveland Browns as part of Saturday’s NFL triple-header at 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Browns vs. Ravens picks Ravens money line @ +135 at Caesars SportsbookUnder 37 points @ -110 at Caesars SportsbookDeshaun Watson over 0.5 interceptions @ -111 at Caesars Sportsbook Check out more of the Best Sportsbook...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

NFL Week 15 predictions: Colts cover spread on road vs. Vikings

Home team in CAPS: Colts (+4) over VIKINGS It seems to be more and more likely that QB Matt Ryan figures to have a considerable effect on this result. Ryan’s presence — and the matchups — all point to a potential surprise result here, given multiple pivotal injuries on Vikings’ offensive line — tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and center Garrett Bradbury (back). Yet another subpar Minnesota performance could be fatal.  BROWNS (-2.5) over Ravens Backup QB Tyler Huntley is out of concussion protocol and will start in place of the injured Lamar Jackson. A tangible measure of precipitation figures to contribute to shaping the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Russell Wilson clears protocols, still sits: ‘Always want to be out on the field’

Russell Wilson won’t play Sunday for the Broncos despite being cleared from concussion protocol. Wilson said he wanted to return to action this week after suffering a concussion last week against the Chiefs, but the Broncos organization decided to hold out their $243 million quarterback and start backup Brett Rypien against the Cardinals. “Obviously for me, I always want to be out on the field,” Wilson told reporters Friday. “I believe in competing and being out there on the field no matter what the circumstances are. I’m an old school quarterback in that sense, that you have to be out there. “I think...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Dolphins vs. Bills predictions: Picks for a likely weather game in Buffalo

Our NFL betting writer offers his best betting picks and predictions for the matchup between the Dolphins and Bills scheduled for Saturday in Orchard Park, NY, at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.The AFC-leading Bills have won four straight games and can clinch a playoff spot in tonight’s cold, snowy encounter with Miami. The Dolphins won the first meeting 21-19 in Week 3 when the temperature was 89 degrees at kickoff in Miami Gardens, Florida. Dolphins vs Bills picks Bills to cover -7 spread @ -110 via Caesars SportsbookUnder 43.5 total points to be scored @ -110 via Caesars SportsbookTua Tagovailoa to...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Jets fans shouldn’t be in a rush to lash out at Zach Wilson this week

At the top, let’s start with this: You are entitled to act any way you want on Sunday, at least within reasonable boundaries of good taste and good behavior. You have paid for your ticket. Some of you will have crossed a couple of bridges and paid a ransom of tolls just to reach MetLife Stadium.  Most of you will spend a good six or seven hours, maybe more — counting pregame tailgate and postgame cornhole — outside on a day when the mercury may sneak into the mid-30s, but no higher. You do this happily, because a meaningful game on...
New York Post

Buffalo slammed by snow ahead of Bills-Dolphins game

Football in a winter wonderland. The Dolphins are playing the Bills in Buffalo on Saturday night, and the region has been getting snow dumped on it. The National Weather Service is projecting between 10 and 16 inches of snow in the region. Patrick Hammer, the chief meteorologist at WGRZ, the NBC affiliate in Buffalo, shared images outside Highmark Stadium showing it to be quite the scene on Saturday morning. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is actually not the biggest fan of snow. “Playing in December in Buffalo is not the easiest task to do,” he told reporters earlier this week. Nonetheless, he recognizes it’s a home...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

We shouldn’t expect World Cup players—or any athletes—to be activists

Since 2020, in nearly every sport, players now kneel before games. Storied franchises turn over their social-media feeds to activists so they can demand federal legislation, as the Yankees and Rays did earlier this year. For the last two years, the National Football League has allowed its players to choose from one of six pre-selected messages to wear on their helmets. Those messages are: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.” Recently, in response to a mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, it added a seventh: “Choose Love.”  One does not...
New York Post

NFL Week 15 Saturday predictions: Vikings vs. Colts, Browns vs. Ravens picks

Dave Blezow makes his NFL Week 15 picks for Saturday’s games. MINNESOTA VIKINGS vs. Indianapolis Colts (Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET) Vikings -3.5 (PointsBet) Is there anything better than being able to bet three NFL games on a mid-December Saturday? The Colts lost 54-19 two weeks ago at the Cowboys, but that was a two-point game entering the fourth quarter, and Indianapolis played three closes games in a row before that. Still, this spread strikes as way too small.  Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how to bet on the NFLGet the latest Super Bowl 2023...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

College football bowl game predictions: Picks against the spread for every game

Bowl season truly is a new season. It might as well be August. No one knows what is going to happen.  Some players are thrilled to be there. Some players are just happy to be there. Some players have left to prepare for the NFL draft. Some players have entered the transfer portal. Some players are listening to interim coaches, patching the holes left by bosses who’ve been fired or found more lucrative opportunities.  It’s all right to acknowledge that we don’t know what’s going to happen next. The good news? Neither do the books.  College Football Bowl game predictions Fenway Bowl pick (Sat. 12/17,...
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

Renaming MVP award for Michael Jordan erases remembrance of first NBA commish

Tear down any monuments, lately? Spray-paint any statues? How can one learn history when it’s no longer taught? How does one learn from history when it has been eliminated? Adam Silver last week continued his path of providing evidence that he’s more a populist than a firm-gripped commissioner, more of a pandering public relations man than a real-deal guardian, one who protects the NBA on the basis of choosing right over wrong — the way, oh, Maurice Podoloff did. Last week, the NBA announced it has “rebranded” its MVP award from the Maurice Podoloff Trophy to the Michael Jordan Trophy. While that doesn’t rise...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy