Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans release linebackers Ola Adeniyi and Joe Schobert

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Titans, with a defense that has struggled over the last three games, released veteran outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday from the active roster.

Adeniyi missed nine games with a neck injury and was a healthy scratch Sunday against Jacksonville. He recorded a total of two pressures after playing in three games with one start this season.

Schobert played in six games with one start this season and recorded 16 total tackles.

The Titans return to action on Sunday in Los Angeles vs the Chargers.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans release linebackers Ola Adeniyi and Joe Schobert

