Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato. Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. KEYC News Now Weather Forecast.
KEYC
Massad/United Way Coat Drive Distributes Coats for Youth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coat drive hosted by Massad Real Estate and Greater Mankato Area United way started distributing coats for local youth and community members. Organizers say several hundred coats were collected. Representatives from the REACH picked up the donations early this morning. The REACH serves youth aged...
KEYC
Sadaka’s Deli: where everyone is family!
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato. Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. KEYC News Now Weather Forecast.
KEYC
The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a local hockey family impacted by cancer
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato. Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. KEYC News Now Weather Forecast.
KEYC
Mankato Area Foundation Fund fund will help Mankato area teachers
Backpack Food Program makes largest food delivery ahead of winter break. The FOCP Backpack food program kicked off Winter break deliveries Wednesday, their largest distribution throughout the year. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2022 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. The winter storm will continue to impact...
For 2 decades, Hutchinson has transformed Lincoln Ave. into "Candy Cane Lane"
HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...
KEYC
Managing stress and demands of the holidays
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the countdown to Christmas well underway, health professionals have some reminders on how to manage the stress and demands of the holidays. Stress is an unwelcome guest that accompanies many during the holiday season. 31% of Americans anticipate being more stressed this year than last, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
KEYC
New playground equipment for Jefferson Elementary
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato. Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. This week’s Food Friday takes Kelsey and Lisa inside the Madison East Mall in Mankato, the home of Sadaka’s Deli, a place that will surely never go out of style!
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
KEYC
MAHA to host Hockey Fights Cancer game
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area hockey Association is hosting a game to support a hockey family impacted by cancer. They are supporting the family of Brandi Tosch of Mankato. Brandi passed away Dec. 9th, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Friends described her as a hockey mom who spent several hours in the arena watching her son play the sport they both loved.
KEYC
Holiday stress: How to cope with family drama
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the holidays are a time to spend with family, that can sometimes bring on added stress. After all, family dynamics can sometimes be tricky waters to navigate! With that, Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Department of Health Science at MSU Mankato, stopped by Kato Living with some some helpful coping strategies.
KEYC
LIVE: about 5 1/2″ of snow in Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!. MnDOT said 83 plows are out on state highways and bridges in South Central and Southwest Minnesota. Mankato Area Public Schools closed school doors for the day, and many other area schools followed, like Waseca and New Ulm.
KEYC
Power restored following brief outage in greater Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A power outage impacting around 1100 customers in the greater Mankato area earlier Tuesday afternoon. According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, the outage lasted about an hour. Customers in the area reported the power flashing a few times before finally going out. As you can...
KEYC
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. Another two inches of snow fell in the Mankato area. Mankato Area Public Schools, as well as Waseca, New Ulm, St. Peter among others were two hours late this morning, but some schools like Fairmont, Mountain Lake, Truman and Windom canceled classes for the day.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2022 - clipped version
Backpack Food Program makes largest food delivery ahead of winter break. The FOCP Backpack food program kicked off Winter break deliveries Wednesday, their largest distribution throughout the year. Updated: 28 minutes ago. KEYC News Now at Noon Recording. KEYC News Now at 5 VOD - clipped version. Updated: 20 hours...
KEYC
Orchestra: bringing down the house!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Founded in 1950, the Mankato Symphony has brought over 70 years of great music to South Central Minnesota. The mission of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is to create emotion-packed, high-quality musical experiences and to promote music education in and for South Central Minnesota. Even with all that snow, Kato Living decided to bring the orchestra to them with a visit from esteemed Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi, Symphonic Series music Director! After all, the show must go on!
KEYC
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording - clipped version
Christmas concoctions: egg nog is only the beginning!. Kato Living invited Kyla Ingberg, General Manager of Flask in Mankato, to to provide a live demonstration of some tasty alternative holiday cocktail recipes!. Updated: 13 hours ago. Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Dept. of Health Science at MSU...
knuj.net
NEW ULM POLICE RESPOND TO CRASHES
New Ulm Police were called to two crashes Wednesday. The first was reported at 2:45 at Broadway and 13th Street South. A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ethan Kjenstad of Aberdeen, South Dakota was rear ended by a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Brian Peters of New Ulm. Damage was severe to both vehicles. The other crash was reported at 3:32 at 5th North and Linden Street. A Ford Taurus driven by Marie Kramer of New Ulm and a Ford Explorer driven by Cheyenne Lovell of New Ulm collided. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed. There were no reports of any injuries in either accident.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
New Prague Times
Long-time community influence laid to rest
Andrew Regenscheid was laid to rest Dec. 10 at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery. Regenscheid had a long-standing influence on the Montgomery area community. More on this in Dec. 15 issue of the Messenger.
Comments / 0