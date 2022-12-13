HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO