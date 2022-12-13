Overcoming questions of jurisdiction and permitting that led to the city, county agreement following Astroworld tragedy

Read full article on original website
Houston woman claims man tries to record her in dressing room at Galleria-area department store
HOUSTON – A Houston woman is terrified after someone slipped a camera under her fitting room door, she thinks in an attempt to record her changing. Candy Abrego was doing last-minute Christmas shopping at a Marshalls store across the street from the Galleria, but instead of leaving the store with gifts, she left in fear.
Man, woman shot over pair of shoes at NE Harris County park, deputies say
A couple were rushed to the hospital after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were both shot by a suspect over a pair of shoes in northeast Harris County Friday evening. According to HCSO, the couple, believed to be dating, met with an unknown man at Sheldon...
Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says
Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business. The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building. “I came to get something and...
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside bar on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a fight outside a nightclub led to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Houston’s south side early Saturday. Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill on Southmore Boulevard near 288 around 2 a.m. According...
Texas AG’s office hires expert to review missing Texas State student’s phone, who disappeared while driving to Missouri City 2 years ago
This week marks two years since Jason Landry mysteriously vanished on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas Break. “Well, I guess the only way we get through it is that Jason is in Heaven, and he’s fine,” Pastor Kent Landry, Jason’s father, said Thursday. But...
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
Woman struck, killed by oncoming vehicle on Highway 6 in west Houston; Driver investigated for possible DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was struck by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston late Thursday night, police said. It happened on State Highway 6 near Richmond Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Police said the woman was crossing along the mainlanes of Highway 6 when at...
Alief ISD bus hit by driver under the influence while students onboard in SW Houston, district says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Alief ISD bus and a driver that was reportedly under the influence in southwest Houston Thursday, district officials said. It happened around 6:32 a.m. on W. Sam Houston Parkway S. and Bellaire Boulevard. According to Craig Eichhorn with...
Florida couple wanted on 10 outstanding warrants, including burglary, arrested in Montgomery County, deputies say
WILLIS, Texas – One Florida couple is behind bars after it was discovered they were wanted on several outstanding warrants during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, according to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. On Sunday, a deputy stopped a white Ford Expedition on Interstate 45...
Man found shot, killed near convenience store in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been found shot to death near a convenience store in north Houston Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the discovery took place at 8935 Veterans Memorial Dr. around 8:35 p.m. According to police, the man was located laying...
Frightening video: Suspect robs man in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo bank in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Frightening moments of a robbery outside a northwest Houston bank were captured on surveillance video and released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. outside...
Man kills ex-girlfriend in apparent murder-suicide at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide at a west Houston apartment complex Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex...
LIST: 8 Hanukkah events across the Houston area
HOUSTON – The first night of Hanukkah is on Sunday and ends on Dec. 26. As the Chabad Outreach of Houston website describes, “Chanukah is an eight-day holiday marking the end of oppressive Greek rule over the Jews and their holy temple in Jerusalem more than 2,100 years ago. Chanukah recalls many miracles: a small band of courageous Jews fought against huge armies for religious freedom and won; when rededicating the temple, they found one small flask of olive oil that still had the seal of purity and used it to kindle the sacred temple lamp (menorah); the oil was supposed to run out after one day but instead it lasted for eight days, giving time to manufacture more pure oil.
Intoxicated man arrested after driving Tesla wrong way on Westpark Tollway, leading deputies on chase, Precinct 5 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Tesla driver was arrested early Thursday after traveling the wrong way on the West Park Tollway, a representative from the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office said. According to deputies, at 3:33 a.m., HCTRA Dispatch received an alert through the wrong way driver...
Suspect known as ‘Beast’ arrested after aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on METRORail platform, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after an altercation on a METRORail platform Thursday. According to a spokesperson from METRORail, the situation took place on the Cavalcade Station platform along the Red Line at around 4:32 p.m. The suspect, who authorities have identified as 32-year-old John Phillip Flores...
Firefighters battle large hangar fire at DW Hooks Airport , officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters responded to a large fire at a hangar at DW Hooks Airport in north Harris County early Friday. Officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Klein Fire Department said firefighters began defensive operations to the fire. No other buildings or structures were...
2 men charged with capital murder in connection to deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston back in May, according to the Houston Police Department. Osmin Antonio Zamora-Lopez, 19, and Justin Eric Tompkins, 19, have since both been charged with capital murder. On...
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of popular Memphis rapper Snootie Wild in south Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a well-known rapper from Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 25, according to the Houston Police Department. Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of LePreston Porter III, 36, also...
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
