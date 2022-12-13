ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

SoCal storm brings strange sight to Huntington Beach: Snow on the ground

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSOah_0jgO5vBN00

Monday's winter storm brought the unusual sight of snow and ice to Huntington Beach.

It wasn't a heavy accumulation but it was enough for a beach city that hasn't seen those types of conditions since around 2015.

Drew Balmer says it was a welcome sight as he was heading up to the mountains with his snowboard.

"On the way up here I stopped to get gas at a gas staton and there was snow all around," Balmer said. "It started to rain after that so it started to melt. But there were patches all over the place. I'd never seen anything like it."

Comments / 3

Dianna Lazan
4d ago

Yes, it snowed here. I went outside at 3 or 4 am to smoke a cigarette, and my. potted plants were covered in snow! Never seen that happen in 46 years!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event

Daytime high temperatures will be slightly warmer on Friday, but will remain below average for the time being. Highs along the coast will primarily be in the upper 50s and low 60s, while highs inland will be in the low 60s on Friday. Plenty of sunshine is expected to accompany the cool temperatures. A moderate The post Slightly warmer temperatures and a Santa Ana wind event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
hamlethub.com

Coastal storm to impact our area Thursday into Friday

A coastal low-pressure system will affect the region late Thursday into Friday night with a period of rain and wind. A period of snowfall is possible for some inland locations. * Total Snowfall: Up to 2 inches for the Lower Hudson Valley and interior portions of SW CT. Localized amounts...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Brea Dam Trail Allows Access to Creek and Fullerton Wilderness

After talking to Mike Ritto at the Fullerton Observer’s 45th Anniversary celebration, I decided to follow a suggestion of his and look into a lesser known hiking trail that runs from Brea Dam Park to the Fullerton Municipal Golf Course. Partly located behind St. Jude Medical Center, this pathway is officially called the Brea Dam Trail, and is popular among bicyclists.
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA

Driver rescued after car plunges into water in Huntington Beach

Divers rescued a driver from a car that plunged into waters of the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve in Huntington Beach Wednesday morning. A 911 call reported the vehicle submerged in water at the reserve around 2 a.m. Stringer video showed life guards and paramedics responding to the scene to help rescue the driver. The unidentified […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Residents escape Mission Viejo house fire

Firefighters were called to a Mission Viejo home after flames engulfed a garage and several vehicles early Friday morning. Neighbors reported the fire and pounded on the door of the home around 1:15 a.m. to alert the sleeping residents, the Orange County Fire Authority posted on Instagram. Arriving firefighters found flames burning through a garage […]
MISSION VIEJO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy