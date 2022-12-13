ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama chain favorite Baumhower's to provide NIL deal for the Auburn Offensive Line

By Jack Singley
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

On To Victory has partnered with Baumhower's Victory Grille to provide an NIL deal for Auburn's entire OL.

The longtime partner of Auburn Football's Thursday-night production, Tiger Talk, has decided to help out the Tigers Football team.

In a press release from On To Victory, the main NIL collective for Auburn Tigers student-athletes, it was stated that Auburn offensive linemen that are contracted with this NIL deal will have the opportunity to receive free meals with their families have the opportunity to join them on select  occasions.

In compliance with the contract, the linemen will have to promote and represent Baumhower's both on social media and in person. They will also have the Auburn student-athlete's pictures up on a recognition wall in the restaurant if they are a part of the deal.

The executive director of OTV, Brett Whiteside, was quoted in the press release saying, "Auburn football fans know the importance of having a great offensive line in this league, and Baumhower’s Victory Grille is stepping up to keep the big guys up front fed,"

Whiteside went on to express his excitement for the families of these players as he said that this deal was "one of the first NIL deals I have seen that includes supporting student-athletes families. This is one of the first deals we have done with local business. I can think of no better influencer in this area than an Auburn University student-athlete".

The Baumhower's Victory Grille owner, Kevin Tudhope, also chimed in on how it would impact Auburn and how proud he is to help their student-athletes. Tudhope said, "Baumhower’s Victory Grille Auburn is committed to helping Auburn football get back to the offensive lines that made Auburn football famous, and we look forward to partnering with On To Victory to make that happen."

Auburn currently has nine offensive linemen currently on the roster that are not seniors or entering the portal. They also have three offensive line prospects that are committed.

