Bangor, ME

92 Moose

28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates

According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home

With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
BROWNVILLE, ME
Q106.5

Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down

If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
HAMPDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Man Charged With a Felony for Driving Onto a Parade Route

A Bangor man is facing a Class C felony charge for driving onto a portion of Main Street that was blocked off for the Festival of Lights Parade. Sergeant Jason McAmbley identified the driver as William Wickware, 71. It was just before the start of the Festival of Lights parade in Downtown Bangor on December 4th, when a white van, driven by Wickware, traveled through the blocked-off intersection of Main and Cedar Streets, near the Bangor Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Blue Hill man’s death ruled justified

BLUE HILL– Maine’s Attorney General has ruled two Maine State Police Troopers and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy were justified in their use of deadly force when they shot and killed a man during a confrontation in Blue Hill in June. A little before two a.m. on...
BLUE HILL, ME
foxbangor.com

Man arrested after alleged altercation involving a gun

GLENBURN — A man is in custody after an incident in which the alleged victim says a gun was pointed at him. According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s Corporal Ryan Fitch, a man called 911 to report someone had pointed a gun at him during a physical altercation. Deputies...
GLENBURN, ME
Q97.9

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Police: man arrested after crashing stolen car on I95

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man has been arrested after police say he fled from them on the interstate and crashed a stolen car Tuesday. 43-year-old Eddie Rivera is facing charges for eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a crash and driving at a criminal speed, as well as additional charges relating to the stolen vehicle.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

In Her Own Words – Graham Lacher’s Mom On the Search for Her Son

After Bangor Police asked for the public's help, continuing to watch for any signs of Graham Lacher, I asked his mother to share her thoughts. I had the opportunity to chat with Graham's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully. Her voice was very quiet, in the beginning, but grew very strong as she talked about her son. It's hard to imagine what it must be like to have a loved one go missing and fall asleep every night not knowing if they're safe. Graham went missing in June, so it's been 6 months since he walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor hospital will close acute inpatient rehab program

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center announced on Wednesday that it will close its inpatient acute rehabilitation program at the end of the year. The program treats patients with traumatic injuries and those recovering from surgery. "This change helps us meet the greatest needs of the...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Pure Weekend Madness: Will Bangor Get 3 inches of snow, or 10?

It's the question we ask... Every. Single. Storm. It's never just easy here in Bangor. At least when it comes to weather. Especially snow. Now rain, who cares. When it rains, it rains. No big deal. But snow has a tendency to collect on the ground, which significantly changes our outlook on snow. As folks who live in the Bangor area, there's one thing that nails us every time.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
Comments / 0

