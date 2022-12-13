Dec. 16—A suspect who robbed $13,000 from a store clerk at gunpoint in Delano was arrested by the Delano Police Department, the agency said late Thursday night. Police officers went to La Favorita Market, 926 Cecil Ave., on Dec. 6 after getting reports of a robbery. Deven William Jones, 21, was arrested in connection to the robbery and weapons charges.

DELANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO