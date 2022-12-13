Read full article on original website
Coroner ID's man, 57, shot in northwest Bakersfield
Dec. 15—A 57-year-old man who was shot in northwest Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County coroner. Jack Owen Early Jr. of Bakersfield died at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue. He was shot by another, the corner said in a news release. Kevan...
Delano police: Man arrested who stole 13K from store clerk at gunpoint
Dec. 16—A suspect who robbed $13,000 from a store clerk at gunpoint in Delano was arrested by the Delano Police Department, the agency said late Thursday night. Police officers went to La Favorita Market, 926 Cecil Ave., on Dec. 6 after getting reports of a robbery. Deven William Jones, 21, was arrested in connection to the robbery and weapons charges.
