nbc15.com
Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As other state legislators across the nation ban TikTok from government issued devices for security concerns, Wisconsinites contemplate how they would feel if the app was banned in their state. Georgia and New Hampshire governors joined 14 other states in banning TikTok from being used on...
fox9.com
DFL says 2023 sports betting push will put Minnesota's tribes in charge
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's become a perennial question around the state Capitol: will this be the year that sports betting becomes legal in Minnesota?. Democrats who will take full control of the Legislature in January say any renewed effort will put Minnesota's Native American tribes in charge of sports betting operations. In 2022, the House passed a pro-tribes bill, but it stalled in the Senate over a philosophical disagreement on whether racetracks should get a cut of the action.
Wisconsin GOP leader wants to change military voting
the Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate said Thursday that he is considering legislation that would change the state's military absentee voting laws.
boreal.org
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
Brandtjen removed from elections committee
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has removed state Rep. Janel Brandtjen from the elections committee she had previously chaired. While leading the committee, Brandtjen launched an investigation into the 2020 election in direct conflict with the probe headed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman that Vos signed off on. Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, often butted heads with...
boreal.org
Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications
Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
mprnews.org
Walz won't support completely removing Social Security state tax
Gov. Tim Walz said in an interview with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer on Thursday that he does not support the total elimination of state taxes on Social Security income. Earlier this year, lawmakers reached an agreement on a tax bill that would have eliminated taxes on Social Security benefits, but the bill got hung up in the session's closing hours and never passed. A quartet of newly elected DFL senators said last week they want to eliminate the tax because Minnesotans told them during the campaign that’s what they want.
mprnews.org
Lobbying law could squeeze some Minnesota legislators
A new lobbying law could put some Minnesota legislators in a tight spot and also raise problems for regulators in determining who must register as a lobbyist. The law approved in 2021 is set to take effect in January. It aims to bar legislators from working for entities that exist primarily for lobbying or government affairs work. The same prohibition would apply to legislators who take on certain roles at organizations that employ or contract with lobbyists.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin adds 6,500 jobs in November, nearly 64,000 over the year
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary employment estimates for the month of November, showing Wisconsin has added 6,500 non-farm and 5,800 total private sector jobs. The data also shows that Wisconsin had an unemployment rate of 3.3% in November,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota's longest-serving state senator calls newly approved term limits "shortsighted"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's longest-serving state senator is speaking out against the recently voter-approved term limits for state officials serving in Bismarck. "This term limit thing for me was shortsighted. Again, it's related to a national issue. Our real problem in North Dakota is we can't find enough candidates whether its republicans or democrats. We had 17 senators without any competition and this is not just because of incumbency. We had districts where there were no incumbents where the parties couldn't fill the slot," said Tim Mathern.
'Our world just fell apart': State employee challenges parental leave policy following stillbirth
MINNEAPOLIS — Ashlie and John are the proud parents of two little girls. John is a lawyer in private practice, while Ashlie is a lawyer and works for the state of Minnesota's judicial branch. Last winter, baby No. 3 was on the way. "We were ready for our baby...
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday. Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota group opposed to abortion sues Bemidji man over $842K donation
A Bemidji man says his cognitively impaired father was taken advantage of by Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), a leading group opposing abortion that is run by the husband of U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn. John Charais of Forest Lake made a gift of almost $850,000 in February to...
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign. Open Arms has had a history of license violations. The post State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
nbc15.com
UnityPoint Health- Meriter staff practice Safe Haven law drill
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff with UnityPoint Health- Meriter practiced the process this week of what to do in the event an infant is handed over to hospital workers. UnityPoint Health- Meriter explained Thursday that it accepts newborns born in its hospital’s birthing center and elsewhere. The health system...
redlakenationnews.com
Rural Minnesotans head back to taverns as municipal liquor sales set a record
Minnesotans are bellying up to the bar again, as the easing of the pandemic has unleashed a flood of patrons who are drinking at municipally owned taverns, especially in rural areas. For the 26th straight year, sales at Minnesota's municipally owned bars and liquor stores set a record, according to...
minnesota100.com
Minnesota Democrats Set To Revive Gun Control Talks At the Capitol
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor’s office and Legislature in November’s midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. “Red-flag” protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
