To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse extended its winning streak to four with a 15-point victory against Monmouth Monday night. The Hawks entered the game 1-9, but played competitively with SU, even leading several minutes into the second half. The Orange, though, were able to win comfortably behind strong performances from Judah Mintz and Joe Girard III. After starting the season 3-4, the Orange have recovered to a 7-4 record and are projected to win their next four games.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO