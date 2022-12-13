Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Man pleads no contest to felony charge in hit-and-run that seriously injured a 16-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of severely injuring a 16-year-old Greenfield soccer captain pled 'no contest' in court Friday afternoon. Walter Grebe, 34, pleaded 'no contest' to count one, hit-and-run incident involving great bodily harm, accepting full conviction, without a plea or admitting guilt. On the evening of...
CBS 58
20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
CBS 58
Missing critical 86-year-old Greenfield man found safely
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police have reported that Alfred Huebscher has been found safely. GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police needs everyone to be on the lookout for the following person who is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. His name is...
CBS 58
‘She died surrounded by love': Family of Racine nurse killed in DUI crash urges drivers to make smart decisions
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12, Racine police said a 21-year-old man made the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence. And on Tuesday, Dec. 13, one family’s life was changed forever. According to a criminal complaint, Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez was...
CBS 58
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly Wauwatosa crash identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says a beloved employee had a valid driver's license when she crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 64-year-old Denise Durrah and two others were killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver is...
CBS 58
Muskego man accused of attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 32-year-old Muskego man is in custody after Racine County officials say he seriously injured two women using landscaping bricks. It happened near Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and North Britton Road in the town of Dover Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Racine County...
CBS 58
Kenosha police's investigation into active shooter hoax call turns inactive after IP address found in Ethiopia
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police are at a standstill after months of trying to find the person responsible for calling 911 with false information about an active shooter inside Bradford High School on Oct. 20. The Kenosha school was one of more than a dozen across Wisconsin to...
CBS 58
Town Hall addresses domestic violence at Milwaukee OVP event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Milwaukee closes out 2022 with a rash of violence, influencers packed the Washington Park Senior Center tonight, and declared "We Are Here MKE". A lot of people, a lot of influential people, came out to this town hall. We saw Sheriff Bell and Senator Lena Taylor and the Director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention Ashanti Hamilton.
CBS 58
'All the love': Pewaukee community throws birthday parade for 5-year-old battling terminal brain cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dozens of cars made their way down Lookout Drive on a chilly December night to wish one special little girl a very happy birthday. Delaney Krings turned 5-years-old on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. "This is the least we can do for her," Cindy Perich, a...
CBS 58
Local father whose son beat cancer is helping others do the same
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New medical technology is coming to your local hospital, some of it pioneered right here in Wisconsin. A scan that has been around for 50 years, is about to become more accurate. And for one engineer the innovations are personal. Inside GE Healthcare's manufacturing center...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Latino family adopts twins, encouraging other Latino families to take the step
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Christmas came early for a Latino family in Milwaukee -- as their legal adoption of twins was made official today. This touching moment sheds light on the importance of adoption -- and especially the need for Spanish-speaking foster parents in Milwaukee County. It was an emotional...
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Milwaukee leaders visit Madison, looking ahead to 2023
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection, CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley's recent visit to Madison. They also look ahead to the stories that will dominate political headlines in 2023. Capitol...
CBS 58
Grafton WWII pilot accounted for almost 80 years after being shot down in Europe
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The remains of a pilot from Southeast Wisconsin who was killed in World War II have now been identified. The Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency announced on Friday, Dec. 16 that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Roy C. Harms of Grafton was officially accounted for on Aug. 2.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (12/17)...A holiday fundraiser & some yuletide basketball
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This weekend before the big holiday features a lot of holiday parties and mall shopping. There are also some big fundraisers too this time of year.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County supervisors vote to include abortion question on April ballot
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County voters will be asked to share their opinion on Wisconsin's abortion this spring. State statute 940.04 bans abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. The law has been on the books since 1849, and active since Roe v. Wade was overturned in...
CBS 58
How to shop for local gifts while supporting the Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are a plethora of options for shopping for everyone on the family guest list this holiday season, from hot online deals to the old standby for teens: cash. One local organization says that the gift list can be taken care of by shopping locally while also helping the community.
CBS 58
Black Husky Brewing debuts beer brewed with boughs from Milwaukee Christmas tree 🎄🍺
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Black Husky Brewing announced the release of a beer brewed with boughs from the city of Milwaukee Christmas tree. Proceeds from the sale of the 2022 "City Sproose" beer will go to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund, which helps pay for tree plantings throughout the city.
CBS 58
Showing holiday generosity without breaking the budget is possible, says one local expert
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It is easy to get caught up in the holiday giving spirit, feeling generous about buying gifts, tipping wait staff or supporting folks that are important to one's daily life. That said, what happens when that generous spirit directly interferes with a tight budget?. Brad Allen,...
Comments / 1