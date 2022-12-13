ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Missing critical 86-year-old Greenfield man found safely

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police have reported that Alfred Huebscher has been found safely. GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Greenfield Police needs everyone to be on the lookout for the following person who is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. His name is...
GREENFIELD, WI
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly Wauwatosa crash identified

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says a beloved employee had a valid driver's license when she crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 64-year-old Denise Durrah and two others were killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Town Hall addresses domestic violence at Milwaukee OVP event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Milwaukee closes out 2022 with a rash of violence, influencers packed the Washington Park Senior Center tonight, and declared "We Are Here MKE". A lot of people, a lot of influential people, came out to this town hall. We saw Sheriff Bell and Senator Lena Taylor and the Director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention Ashanti Hamilton.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local father whose son beat cancer is helping others do the same

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- New medical technology is coming to your local hospital, some of it pioneered right here in Wisconsin. A scan that has been around for 50 years, is about to become more accurate. And for one engineer the innovations are personal. Inside GE Healthcare's manufacturing center...
WAUKESHA, WI
Capitol Connection: Milwaukee leaders visit Madison, looking ahead to 2023

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection, CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley's recent visit to Madison. They also look ahead to the stories that will dominate political headlines in 2023. Capitol...
MILWAUKEE, WI
How to shop for local gifts while supporting the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are a plethora of options for shopping for everyone on the family guest list this holiday season, from hot online deals to the old standby for teens: cash. One local organization says that the gift list can be taken care of by shopping locally while also helping the community.
MILWAUKEE, WI

