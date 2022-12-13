Read full article on original website
The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Reveals Final Season's Episode Count
Netflix announced earlier this year that they would be making a fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, which is now in production. Last month, showrunner Steve Blackman shared a photo of the fourth season premiere's script cover page, revealing that the episode's title is "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What you Want." This week, he also revealed how many episodes the season would be. The first three seasons of the show were ten episodes each, but the final one will be a little shorter.
Apple TV+ Cancels Surprising Series After One Season
Apple TV+ has canceled a major original series after its first season tonight before it was renewed for season two. Shantaram follows the story of a fugitive, played by Charlie Hunnam, during the 1980's in Bombay, India. The cancellation isn't so random as the series didn't have a big following like Apple wanted for the Hunnam-led series, and as other series on the streaming service has before. According to Deadline, Shantaram will release its season finale on December 16th, 2022 which will serve as a series finale for the series which filmed throughout the pandemic.
HBO Max Renews Critically-Acclaimed Comedy For Season 3
HBO Max renewed one of it's most award-winning shows. That's right Sort Of will be returning for Season 3. The streamer and CBC announced the news this week to applause for the fans. Bilal Baig and Fab Fillipo have crafted a set of characters around Sabi Mehboob that people just can't get enough of. Season 2 has been a hit on the Canadian channel and in the states on HBO Max. Luckily, the journey with both the Mehboobs and the Kaneko-Bauers will continue in the next salvo of episodes. Understandably, both cast and crew are excited about the future.
Wednesday Season 2: Writer's Room Assembling for New Episodes
While nothing has been officially announced yet, a second season of Netflix's Wednesday feels very likely, so much so that producers have already started assembling a writers' room. According to a report from Deadline, producers are starting talks with writers for a second season's writers' room and are considering locations for the next chapter of Wednesday Addams' story as well. An official renewal of the series isn't expected until early 2023, according to the report.
Yellowjackets Gets Renewed for Season 3
Good news, Yellowjackets fans! Not only is the second season of the hit series debuting in March, but it was announced today that Showtime has already renewed the show for a third season. Of course, these days, renewals aren't as much of a guarantee as they used to be, but considering how much of a hit Yellowjackets' first season was, we have faith the show will get to finish out its five-season plan. Today, Deadline shared the news of the early Season 3 renewal which comes almost exactly one year after the early Season 2 renewal.
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
HBO Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making Confirms Cast
Superhero comics have dominated our popular culture for the better part of the past century, as well as the various movies, television shows, video games, and radio plays that are inspired by them. A new potential HBO series, The Franchise, is set to poke fun at the circumstances of the superhero boom — and it has officially found its ensemble cast. On Friday, HBO announced the cast of the pilot episode, which will be the first episode of U.S. television directed by Sam Mendes.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
New Reese Witherspoon TV Series Gets Two Season Order
In recent years, Reese Witherspoon has become a titan of television, executive producing award-winning shows as part of her Hello Sunshine production banner. Now, it sounds like she'll be adding another title to that list — and it has gotten a major commitment. Witherspoon is set to star in and executive produce All Stars, a half-hour comedy that has already gotten a two-season straight to series order from Amazon Studios. The series follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (played by Witherspoon) who goes across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Teases "Prototype Witcher," Wants to Satisfy Fans
The Witcher: Blood Origin offers a new take on the idea of a witcher with the introduction of what creator and showrunner Declan de Barra calls a "prototype witcher," a concept that deviates from the source material and explores a previously untouched idea as far as Witcher lore goes. In a recent video discussing Blood Origin, de Barra talked about the "wonderful and terrifying" feeling of pursuing something original like this while still saying that the team's looking to make sure fans are satisfied.
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Marvel Releases Adorable New Hawkeye Promo with Lucky the Pizza Dog
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was recently released, but it's not the only Marvel project that's guaranteed to bring you some holiday cheer. Not only does Iron Man 3 takes place during the holidays, but Hawkeye is all about Christmas. In fact, Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) recently told ComicBook.com "it's quite Christmas-y." The series was released last year, but Marvel is once again plugging the show in honor of the holidays.
NBC to Reportedly Keep 10 PM Hour for at Least the Next Season
Reports of NBC getting rid of its primetime 10 pm hour block of programming may have been a bit premature. While NBCUniversal was definitely considering cutting back its primetime programming by an hour, the move reportedly won't be made for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. Deadline reports Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, revealed NBC would be keeping its 10 pm hour block during an agency presentation. It was previously reported in August that NBC explored stopping its programming at 10 pm. However, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stressed in October that a final decision hadn't been made.
Daniel Craig Reveals When He Decided To Kill James Bond
Daniel Craig revealed that he wanted to kill James Bond off in his final appearance from very early. The Glass Onion star stopped by the Best of Today podcast with BBC Radio 4. Of course, they had to talk a little 007 after No Time To Die turned the page on the character. That shocking ending caught some fans off guard and is still being discussed as no new Bond has been announced yet. The star revealed that he asked producer Barbara Broccoli about killing off the signature character from the word go. He felt like it would be interesting to have that finality to the journey. Some fans would disagree but the decision has been made now. Whatever comes next, it won't be the steely-eyed version of his hero facing down a major threat. Check out his explanation for yourself right here.
John Cho & Katherine Waterston to Star in New Blumhouse Horror Film
These days, Blumhouse is one of the biggest names in horror with fan favorites like Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, The Black Phone, and much more under their belts. It was recently announced that the company is merging with James Wan's Atomic Monster, so there's even more to look forward to from the horror staple. Today, Deadline revealed that Blumhouse is working on a new film with Sony and Depth of Field called They Listen which will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Announced
Mission: Yozakura Family has been in the midst of one of the manga's most emotional arcs to date with its latest chapters, but now the franchise is going to reach a whole new world of fans as it has announced that a new anime is now in the works for the series! Fans of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine have recently seen the 2018-2020 batch of series kicking off their slate of anime adaptations. Each of these series has crossed the 100 chapter mark some time ago, and thus is ripe for adaptation. But this was one series that seemed to be falling behind.
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
