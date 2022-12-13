Daniel Craig revealed that he wanted to kill James Bond off in his final appearance from very early. The Glass Onion star stopped by the Best of Today podcast with BBC Radio 4. Of course, they had to talk a little 007 after No Time To Die turned the page on the character. That shocking ending caught some fans off guard and is still being discussed as no new Bond has been announced yet. The star revealed that he asked producer Barbara Broccoli about killing off the signature character from the word go. He felt like it would be interesting to have that finality to the journey. Some fans would disagree but the decision has been made now. Whatever comes next, it won't be the steely-eyed version of his hero facing down a major threat. Check out his explanation for yourself right here.

