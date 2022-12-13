Read full article on original website
Matthew Grossaint
4d ago
Ssooo I am reading that they acknowledge that they lost and if I didn't not rate that right they said they had no hope of winning but they wanted the recount hey what the hell it's only 31,000 nope I'm not going to go further
Reply(3)
3
Keith Totzke
4d ago
This is a typical election denier tactic. Delay, delay delay. It’s exhausting. I’m so over the deniers. Democracy is not a word in their vocabulary.
Reply(1)
2
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans
Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office. Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility
An Edmonds hotel purchased by Snohomish County for a future housing facility for those experiencing homelessness is being cleaned due to meth contamination. This process has the Americas Best Value Inn on Highway 99 temporarily shut down, as the entire interior needs to undergo a cleanup. The county took ownership...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
Pierce County firefighter who led union’s adopt-a-family holiday drive dies
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Beloved Central Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighter John Garner died Wednesday. His death was “completely unexpected” and “stunned” friends and family, according to Central Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Morrow. “John was a true inspiration,” Morrow said in a tweet....
KXLY
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
King County tells judge WA should pay fines for being 'forced' to house mentally ill inmates in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender heard oral arguments on King County’s legal action against the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for unconstitutionally leaving mentally ill defendants in the county jail. More than 100 people deemed incompetent to stand...
$5 million grant going toward services for homeless youth in rural Washington counties
SEATTLE — New funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will go toward programs for over 13,000 kids and teens in Washington with unstable housing. Washington’s Office of Homeless Youth was created in 2015 to help combat homelessness among kids and teens. The more than...
Tri-City Herald
Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier
A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
q13fox.com
Finger-pointing during closing arguments in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff
TACOMA, Wash. - Closing arguments finished on Tuesday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The sheriff was accused of falsely reporting that a newspaper carrier was threatening to kill him during an incident in January 2021. Jury deliberation will begin on Wednesday to reach a verdict...
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
KUOW
Deadly flu hits Washington's birds
Wildlife officials have found hundreds of dead snow geese around Washington’s Skagit Bay, suspected victims of highly pathogenic avian influenza: bird flu. Officials retrieved and disposed of more than 700 dead birds, mostly young snow geese, in western Skagit County and in neighboring portions of Snohomish and Island counties, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Dec. 8.
Cold temperatures, chance for lowland snow on tap this weekend for western Washington
With areas of dense morning fog and temperatures at or below freezing, there have been reports of freezing fog to start Saturday. Drivers should watch for slick spots on the road. On Saturday, a trough of low pressure sinking south through British Columbia will bring a few late-day showers of...
Chronicle
One Person Injured in Collision With Logging Truck in Grays Harbor County on Thursday
One person was transported to a hospital with injuries after a logging truck struck a passenger car that was turning left on U.S. Highway 12 south of Elma Thursday morning. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when, at mile marker 30, the passenger car slowed to make a left turn and was struck by the logging truck, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 6