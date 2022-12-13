ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Comments

Matthew Grossaint
4d ago

Ssooo I am reading that they acknowledge that they lost and if I didn't not rate that right they said they had no hope of winning but they wanted the recount hey what the hell it's only 31,000 nope I'm not going to go further

Keith Totzke
4d ago

This is a typical election denier tactic. Delay, delay delay. It’s exhausting. I’m so over the deniers. Democracy is not a word in their vocabulary.

