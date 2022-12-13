Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 15, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for making criminal threats. Marshals are looking for Armando Loya, 43. He has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery and indecent exposure. Loya is transient and is known the frequent the Ming Avenue area in southwest...
Bakersfield Californian
Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield
A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
Attorneys present arguments in case of man seeking release after serving 40 years for murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Thursday presented arguments regarding a man convicted of murder 40 years ago who is seeking release from prison under a change in state law. Prosecutor Michael Caves said the evidence from the trial and preliminary hearing held in the case of Cedric Struggs makes clear he was a major […]
Man charged in northwest Bakersfield homicide pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., […]
Pimp gets 27 years, 8 months for trafficking underage girls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sex trafficking girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 was sentenced Friday to 27 years and eight months in prison. Kajuan Richardson, 26, targeted girls at a local high school, prosecutors said. He was convicted last month of all charges including three counts of human […]
Caught on Camera: North High student assaults campus security staff member
A security staff member at North High School was assaulted and it was caught on video. 23ABC reached out to the Kern High School District after seeing the video.
Hearing postponed for man charged in 10-year-old’s killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for a man who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old girl in Arvin was postponed Thursday after his attorney said he needed more time to gather information. Judge Wendy Avila set the next hearing of Jesus Everardo Rodriguez in January. She noted an objection from prosecutor […]
YAHOO!
Coroner ID's man, 57, shot in northwest Bakersfield
Dec. 15—A 57-year-old man who was shot in northwest Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County coroner. Jack Owen Early Jr. of Bakersfield died at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue. He was shot by another, the corner said in a news release. Kevan...
KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
Oil worker involved in explosion struggles with navigating parole terms due to injuries
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The oil rig worker caught in a devastating explosion that left him riddled with injuries appeared digitally in court today. Leo Andrade was actually on parole at the time of the accident and today his lawyer asked the court to terminate the remainder of his parole due to his extensive injuries. […]
Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
Bakersfield Now
1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield police searching for two men accused of fraud
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle, accused of being involved in a fraud investigation. According to Bakersfield police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at around 2:24 p.m., at Best Buy located...
Man pleads no contest to 2 felonies in shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to two felonies Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in May at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in Downtown Bakersfield. Anthony Felix pleaded no contest to assault with a gun and possession of a gun by a felon, according to court records. Two other felonies […]
‘He did not deserve to die’: Man gets 50 to life for deadly motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Told to put his gun away, Gary Jennings instead pointed it at a man who angrily approached him outside the Rosedale Inn and fired a single shot. Corey Michael Fisher, 31, was hit in the chest and died. Jennings argued self-defense, but a jury last month convicted him of murder. On […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man seriously injured when suspected DUI driver struck him, pinned against vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was seriously injured after he was allegedly struck by a DUI driver and pinned between two vehicles in central Bakersfield Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street regarding a...
Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
Man found dead at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont identified
Authorities say the body of 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez was found near a playground on San Diego Street in Lamont at around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield catches fire, dog resuscitated
A five-unit apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield caught fire around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.
