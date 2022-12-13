ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 15, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a man wanted for making criminal threats. Marshals are looking for Armando Loya, 43. He has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery and indecent exposure. Loya is transient and is known the frequent the Ming Avenue area in southwest...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged in northwest Bakersfield homicide pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pimp gets 27 years, 8 months for trafficking underage girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sex trafficking girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 was sentenced Friday to 27 years and eight months in prison. Kajuan Richardson, 26, targeted girls at a local high school, prosecutors said. He was convicted last month of all charges including three counts of human […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hearing postponed for man charged in 10-year-old’s killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for a man who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old girl in Arvin was postponed Thursday after his attorney said he needed more time to gather information. Judge Wendy Avila set the next hearing of Jesus Everardo Rodriguez in January. She noted an objection from prosecutor […]
ARVIN, CA
YAHOO!

Coroner ID's man, 57, shot in northwest Bakersfield

Dec. 15—A 57-year-old man who was shot in northwest Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County coroner. Jack Owen Early Jr. of Bakersfield died at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue. He was shot by another, the corner said in a news release. Kevan...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 dead, 1 arrested in NW Bakersfield shooting: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (DEC. 14 8:20 a.m.): Deputies have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kevan Brown. According to KCSO, Brown was detained without incident. He was arrested for murder and booked into the Central Receiving Facility. ----------------- UPDATE (7:36 p.m.) Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, a man was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield police searching for two men accused of fraud

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying two suspects and a vehicle, accused of being involved in a fraud investigation. According to Bakersfield police, the incident happened on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at around 2:24 p.m., at Best Buy located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
LAMONT, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy