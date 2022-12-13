ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo, IA

KCRG.com

No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kchanews.com

Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Grinnell Police say missing man found

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Grinnell said a missing man was found safe. Charlie Shores had been reported missing as of Friday morning. Grinnell Police said that was located.
GRINNELL, IA
KCRG.com

‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students

Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd. Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided. Occupants remained trapped in the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Marshalltown canceling school due to high rates of illness

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Community School District has announced they are canceling school for the remainder of the week. The District cited high levels of student and staff illness-related absences. There will be no school-sponsored extracurricular activities on Thursday or Friday either because of this. School classes and...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Santa and Mrs. Claus to be featured at Hiawatha Holiday Lights Parade. People will come together in Hiawatha for a Holiday Lights Parade. KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist gets pie to the face as Coats for Kids reaches milestone. Updated: 11 hours ago. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara took multiple pies to the face, as...
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids K9 officer receives donation of body armor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department’s K9 officer Lara has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest, which was sent from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States and was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids senior care hosts ‘Santa to a Senior’ program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Home Instead, an in-home senior care service provider in Cedar Rapids, hosted its “Santa to a Senior” program. The program is meant to bring cheer, companionship, and gifts to older adults in Cedar Rapids who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

