Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCRG.com
No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls. The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put...
KCRG.com
Medical officials emphasize he importance of firearm storage safety around the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the time of the season where many people open their homes family members and friends. That means new people, including children, are at risk of finding unsecured firearms. That’s why Dr. Charles Jennissen always takes this time of year to remind gun owners...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
KCRG.com
C6-Zero Employee: Plant often had fires, chemicals on the ground and didn’t pay employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before an explosion at C6-Zero’s plant in Marengo, Logan Homer said he was driving to confront C6-Zero′s co-founder Howard Brand because he wasn’t fully paid for more than a month’s worth of work. “I actually ended up losing a house, because...
KCRG.com
Grinnell Police say missing man found
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Grinnell said a missing man was found safe. Charlie Shores had been reported missing as of Friday morning. Grinnell Police said that was located.
KCRG.com
‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students
Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored. On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.
KCRG.com
KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist gets pie to the face as Coats for Kids reaches milestone
A bill to prevent a federal government shutdown now heads to the Senate. Gates return to Brucemore in Cedar Rapids as 2020 derecho recovery continues. A popular attraction in Cedar Rapids has made important progress. One year since Iowa hit by record breaking weather event. Updated: 7 hours ago. A...
KCRG.com
Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd. Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided. Occupants remained trapped in the...
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Marshalltown canceling school due to high rates of illness
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marshalltown Community School District has announced they are canceling school for the remainder of the week. The District cited high levels of student and staff illness-related absences. There will be no school-sponsored extracurricular activities on Thursday or Friday either because of this. School classes and...
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings
(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Santa and Mrs. Claus to be featured at Hiawatha Holiday Lights Parade. People will come together in Hiawatha for a Holiday Lights Parade. KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist gets pie to the face as Coats for Kids reaches milestone. Updated: 11 hours ago. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara took multiple pies to the face, as...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids K9 officer receives donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department’s K9 officer Lara has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest, which was sent from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States and was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
KCRG.com
Together We Achieve looking for volunteers to help pack, distribute food
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organization is looking for volunteers to help get food to people in need. Together We Achieve, is an organization that wants to pack boxes of food to give to those in need this Holiday season. The organization is looking for people to...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids senior care hosts ‘Santa to a Senior’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Home Instead, an in-home senior care service provider in Cedar Rapids, hosted its “Santa to a Senior” program. The program is meant to bring cheer, companionship, and gifts to older adults in Cedar Rapids who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.
iowapublicradio.org
Experts are urging Iowans to take more precautions amid severe respiratory virus season
Respiratory virus season has started early, and experts say it's looking severe. Hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines are reporting high levels of kids in particular in their emergency rooms. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines reported seeing about double the patient volume that it normally sees at this...
KCRG.com
Jefferson County attorney finds no wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Pleasant
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Jefferson County attorney has ruled that his office’s investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting of a suspect found the officer to be justified in his use of force. At around 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office...
