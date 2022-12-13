ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in the St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Arrest made months after 23-year-old woman killed in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a September homicide. LMPD said they arrested 28-year-old Jeremy Thompson of Louisville has been charged with one count of murder-domestic violence and wanton endangerment in the first degree in connection to the death of 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Nelson Co. man describes close call during moments neighbor fired into his home after argument

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County man is describing the terrifying moments his neighbor fired shots into his home following an argument. John Carmona can point out the bullet holes through his Bardstown home living room — a reminder of how what started off as an argument between him and his neighbor Vernon Arnold took an unexpected turn in the Emerald Court cul-de-sac where they both live in Bardstown.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies victim of fatal bicycle crash in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal bicycle crash that happened in Fairdale last week. Deputy coroner Jerry Zehnder identified the victim as 70-year-old William Smith. According to officials, Smith was killed near the area of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

21-year-old man identified as victim in shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in the Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Gary Charles Edwards Jr. died at the scene of the shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man who claims self-defense against ‘Bogus Beggar’ back in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke will serve more time in jail after violating probation. Hoke allegedly hit Gary Thompson, also known as the Bogus Beggar, over the head with the claw end of a hammer. “Assault one, assault fourth degree, assault third degree on a corrections officer, terroristic threatening,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy