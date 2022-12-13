Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in the St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle.
WLKY.com
Woman shot, killed in the Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating following a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers from LMPD's 2nd Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
WLKY.com
Arrest made months after 23-year-old woman killed in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a September homicide. LMPD said they arrested 28-year-old Jeremy Thompson of Louisville has been charged with one count of murder-domestic violence and wanton endangerment in the first degree in connection to the death of 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez.
WLKY.com
Nelson Co. man describes close call during moments neighbor fired into his home after argument
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County man is describing the terrifying moments his neighbor fired shots into his home following an argument. John Carmona can point out the bullet holes through his Bardstown home living room — a reminder of how what started off as an argument between him and his neighbor Vernon Arnold took an unexpected turn in the Emerald Court cul-de-sac where they both live in Bardstown.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies victim of fatal bicycle crash in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal bicycle crash that happened in Fairdale last week. Deputy coroner Jerry Zehnder identified the victim as 70-year-old William Smith. According to officials, Smith was killed near the area of National Turnpike and Farmers Lane.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the Park Duvalle neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street. Police said the man was alert and talking when Metro EMS got there.
Man accused of attacking 12-year-old near bus stop appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville man accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy near a Jefferson County Public Schools bus stop earlier this week had his first court appearance on Friday. Sherman Price, 41, asked the judge to be released saying he just got a new job and didn't want...
Wave 3
Overnight shooting kills 1, police seeking leads on suspects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man who was shot and killed early Thursday is under investigation. Louisville Metro police found the victim after being called to the 800 block of Denmark Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. The man died before he could be taken...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim in shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in the Wyandotte neighborhood early Thursday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Gary Charles Edwards Jr. died at the scene of the shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Denmark Street. When police arrived, they found Edwards with a gunshot wound.
WLKY.com
Clark County sheriffs arrest suspects during Shop with a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people are behind bars after attempting to steal items from a store while more than 50 police officers were inside. On Wednesday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was hosting its annual Cpl. Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop event. While shopping with children at...
WHAS 11
Man charged with murder, domestic violence appears in court in Louisville
According to court records, Jeremy Thompson shot Kierra Stone-Gonzalez at her apartment in September. The judge gave him a $1 million bond.
Clark County police arrest shoplifters during holiday 'Shop with a Cop' event
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clark County police were able to stop not just one, but two, Grinches from putting a damper on this year's holiday season. Every year, the Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County FOP 181 partner for the annual "Corporal Robert Nicholson Shop with a Cop" program.
WLKY.com
Louisville 22-year-old arrested in connection to January homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arrest has been made nearly a year after someone was shot and killed near Fern Creek. Police said a man was fatally shot in January in the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane. When police arrived, he was already dead and had multiple gunshot wounds. Read...
WLKY.com
Man expected to recover after being shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital where he is expected to make a recovery after being shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Thursday night. Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Hemlock Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Sheriff: Floyd County fugitive arrested in Henderson
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Newman Stillhouse Road in Henderson on Friday night.
'I hope he gets help'; Man pleads guilty to voyeurism after hiding camera in Cyclebar bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after police accused a man of hiding a camera in the bathroom of a Cyclebar, Eddie Tsing Lam has pleaded guilty to eight counts of voyeurism. Middletown police charged Lam after an employee found the hidden camera, disguised as a pen, inside a jar of feminine products.
Wave 3
21-year-old victim of overnight homicide identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Gary Charles Edwards was found dead in the rear alley in the 800 block of Denmark Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called out to...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
Wave 3
Man who claims self-defense against ‘Bogus Beggar’ back in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andrew Hoke will serve more time in jail after violating probation. Hoke allegedly hit Gary Thompson, also known as the Bogus Beggar, over the head with the claw end of a hammer. “Assault one, assault fourth degree, assault third degree on a corrections officer, terroristic threatening,...
