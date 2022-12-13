Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield
A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
Kern County coroner ID's man found dead in home fire
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Wasco man who was found dead inside a home that caught fire. Juan E. Lopez, 76, died at 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Filburn Street. Kern County Firefighters found his body after they extinguished the fire, according to the coroner’s office.
Coroner ID's man, 57, shot in northwest Bakersfield
Dec. 15—A 57-year-old man who was shot in northwest Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County coroner. Jack Owen Early Jr. of Bakersfield died at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue. He was shot by another, the corner said in a news release. Kevan...
Pedestrian in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man is left with life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two of three vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said officers were dispatched to 8th Street near Chester Avenue around 9:51 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and three vehicles. […]
BPD: Man seriously injured when suspected DUI driver struck him, pinned against vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was seriously injured after he was allegedly struck by a DUI driver and pinned between two vehicles in central Bakersfield Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of 8th Street regarding a...
Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
Lost Hills man pleads not guilty in two slayings
A Lost Hills man pleaded not guilty to the slayings of two other men in Lost Hills. Marco Aldaco, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon. He was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's detectives after two men were shot...
Apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield catches fire, dog resuscitated
A five-unit apartment complex near Downtown Bakersfield caught fire around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.
Delano police: Man arrested who stole 13K from store clerk at gunpoint
Dec. 16—A suspect who robbed $13,000 from a store clerk at gunpoint in Delano was arrested by the Delano Police Department, the agency said late Thursday night. Police officers went to La Favorita Market, 926 Cecil Ave., on Dec. 6 after getting reports of a robbery. Deven William Jones, 21, was arrested in connection to the robbery and weapons charges.
Man found dead at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont identified
Authorities say the body of 20-year-old Carlos Manuel Ramirez was found near a playground on San Diego Street in Lamont at around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Black N’ Blue Shooting Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder
The man wanted for a Halloween shooting at Black N’ Blue in October was arrested Monday on attempted murder. Issac Clark, 23, from Lancaster, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. On Monday, COBRA detectives, along with the assistance of the Crime ...
Caught on Camera: North High student assaults campus security staff member
A security staff member at North High School was assaulted and it was caught on video. 23ABC reached out to the Kern High School District after seeing the video.
Man killed in northwest Bakersfield shooting identified: coroner
Update Dec. 15: Jack Owen Early Jr., 57, of Bakersfield was identified as the man shot by another on Cranbrook Avenue on Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy will be done to confirm the manner and cause of death, according to the coroner’s office. Update: The...
Grand jury report shines light on living conditions at senior care facilities
On Thursday, the Kern County Grand Jury released a scathing report on the condition of three of the county's low-income senior living facilities.
Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s 2021 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who police say admitted shooting her boyfriend last year, alleging he assaulted her, has been charged with murder, according to court records. Cony Alvarado-Romero, 31, was arrested after the fatal shooting of Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano but later released as the case was investigated further. Records show she is […]
KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
Lifeless dog, suffering from smoke inhalation, brought back with K9 oxygen treatment at east Bakersfield fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A fire just off Union Avenue Wednesday afternoon gutted two units at an apartment complex, displaced more than two dozen people and killed a family pet. But there is a single ray of good news in this tragedy. It was a little after 4 p.m. when flames erupted at an apartment unit […]
Bakersfield Police Department and CHP team up for Traffic Enforcement Operation
The Bakersfield Police Department and the California Highway Patrol conducted a joint Traffic Enforcement Operation in the Bakersfield area on Wednesday, December 15th.
