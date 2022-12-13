ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield. Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID's man found dead in home fire

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Wasco man who was found dead inside a home that caught fire. Juan E. Lopez, 76, died at 12:43 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Filburn Street. Kern County Firefighters found his body after they extinguished the fire, according to the coroner’s office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YAHOO!

Coroner ID's man, 57, shot in northwest Bakersfield

Dec. 15—A 57-year-old man who was shot in northwest Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County coroner. Jack Owen Early Jr. of Bakersfield died at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Cranbrook Avenue. He was shot by another, the corner said in a news release. Kevan...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man is left with life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two of three vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said officers were dispatched to 8th Street near Chester Avenue around 9:51 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and three vehicles. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Lost Hills man pleads not guilty in two slayings

A Lost Hills man pleaded not guilty to the slayings of two other men in Lost Hills. Marco Aldaco, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon. He was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's detectives after two men were shot...
LOST HILLS, CA
YAHOO!

Delano police: Man arrested who stole 13K from store clerk at gunpoint

Dec. 16—A suspect who robbed $13,000 from a store clerk at gunpoint in Delano was arrested by the Delano Police Department, the agency said late Thursday night. Police officers went to La Favorita Market, 926 Cecil Ave., on Dec. 6 after getting reports of a robbery. Deven William Jones, 21, was arrested in connection to the robbery and weapons charges.
DELANO, CA
KGET 17

Man killed in northwest Bakersfield shooting identified: coroner

Update Dec. 15: Jack Owen Early Jr., 57, of Bakersfield was identified as the man shot by another on Cranbrook Avenue on Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy will be done to confirm the manner and cause of death, according to the coroner’s office. Update: The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s 2021 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who police say admitted shooting her boyfriend last year, alleging he assaulted her, has been charged with murder, according to court records. Cony Alvarado-Romero, 31, was arrested after the fatal shooting of Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano but later released as the case was investigated further. Records show she is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy