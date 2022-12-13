Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried will now reverse his decision to fight extradition to the U.S.: Report
The FTX founder was arrested on Monday in the Bahamas and denied bail, with the judge deeming him a flight risk.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Gizmodo
Trump’s Badly Photoshopped NFTs Appear to Use Photos From Small Clothing Brands
Over the last 24 hours, fans of ex-President Donald Trump have sat huddled in their chairs, waiting with bated breath for a supposed announcement the once tweeter-in-chief promised would blow their socks off. He posted a video to his Truth Social page showing an image of him in a kind of superhero garb, sporting pecs he most certainly does not have, as laser beams shoot from his eyes. What could this mean? What apocalypse was coming?
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Capitol riot suspect accused of later plotting to kill federal agents, records show
Newly unsealed court documents show a Tennessee man arrested in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also allegedly conspired with a person to kill federal agents.
Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US
CAIRO — (AP) — Around midnight in mid-November, Libyan militiamen in two Toyota pickup trucks arrived at a residential building in a neighborhood of the capital of Tripoli. They stormed the house, bringing out a blindfolded man in his 70s. Their target was former Libyan intelligence agent Abu...
Gizmodo
The Top 10 Scams of 2022, According to the Government
Ever since folks called my elderly mom and told her they had kidnapped me in order to extort her, scammers have held a special place in my heart. (I was not kidnapped, and thankfully, my mom was not conned.) Specifically, that small little part of it that wishes them eternal damnation and diarrhea.
Gizmodo
Convicted Saudi Twitter Spy Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Prison
While newly named Twitter CEO Elon Musk continues to explore new ways to flush out leakers from companies, the U.S. government’s been busy closing out a court case against actual Twitter spies. Now, according to NBC, a former Twitter employee convicted of exposing dissidents’ personal information on behalf of the Saudi Royal family in exchange for over a quarter of a million dollars and a luxury watch could spend more than three years behind bars.
Gizmodo
DOJ Seizes Dozens of Websites as Part of Global Cyberattack-for-Hire Scheme
The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it took down 48 internet domains and charged six people who allegedly offered cyberattack-for-hire services. The defendants are each charged with allegedly offering booter services and operating at least one website that offered distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) services as well as subscriptions that varied in length and attack volume.
Gizmodo
Senators Warren and Marshall’s New Bill Would Extend Money Laundering Laws to Crypto
There’s a new bill coming to Congress to deal with crypto, and this one’s not pulling many punches on the entire crypto ecosystem. On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican Sen. Roger Marshall announced they were introducing legislation that would extend current money laundering laws to cryptocurrencies. This “Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act” would essentially extend the existing Bank Secrecy Act to the groups that provide crypto wallets and crypto miners, essentially turning them all into more traditional money service businesses.
Gizmodo
The GOP Wants to Investigate Green Groups for 'Collusion' Against American Energy
Axios reported Friday that House Republicans will launch a probe into environmental NGOs based on a right-wing rumor that foreign powers, including China and Russia, are using nonprofit green groups to influence U.S. policy. That unsubstantiated rumor has been pushed for years by a PR firm employed by the fossil fuel industry to run astroturf campaigns that attack members of the environmental movement.
