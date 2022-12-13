ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings Stage Greatest Comeback In NFL History, Win After Digging 33-0 Hole

If you took the Indianapolis Colts and the 3.5 point spread, you had to be feeling pretty good at halftime, being up 33-0. Unfortunately for Colts fans, there’s also a second half in games. That’s when the Minnesota Vikings awoke and clinched the NFC North title Saturday, storming back to victory with the biggest comeback in NFL history. The Vikings scored 14 points in the third quarter, then 22 in the fourth to tie the game after a Colts field goal. The game then went to overtime, and the Vikings pulled it out with a field goal, winning 39-36. Yes, the Colts beat...
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Pelicans vs. Suns Saturday NBA game

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Zion Williamson is back to looking like his old self. The Pelicans star has been electric through his first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. His impressive play has propelled him into the early MVP race, as he finished in the top 10 of a recent straw poll conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
Heat deliver hilariously petty response to NBA fine for injury rules violation

Stephen Curry might be the "Petty King," but the Heat organization has its own Petty Kingdom in South Beach. On Friday, Miami became the latest team to earn a fine for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules — one day after the Nets earned a fine for the same offense. Per the league, the Heat were fined $25,000 because they "failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14," a game in which five players didn't suit up because of injury or G League assignment.
College football bowl schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games

The college football regular season may be over, but there is still plenty of meaningful left to play — at every level of the sport. Indeed, this weekend's slate of games features not only the first games of the 2022-23 bowl season, but also the FCS playoff semifinal matchups, Celebration Bowl and championship games for both Division II and III.
