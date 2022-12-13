Read full article on original website
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Josh Giddey Growing into Solid Second Option for OKC
Josh Giddey's efficiency has begun to improve on the season.
Minnesota Vikings Stage Greatest Comeback In NFL History, Win After Digging 33-0 Hole
If you took the Indianapolis Colts and the 3.5 point spread, you had to be feeling pretty good at halftime, being up 33-0. Unfortunately for Colts fans, there’s also a second half in games. That’s when the Minnesota Vikings awoke and clinched the NFC North title Saturday, storming back to victory with the biggest comeback in NFL history. The Vikings scored 14 points in the third quarter, then 22 in the fourth to tie the game after a Colts field goal. The game then went to overtime, and the Vikings pulled it out with a field goal, winning 39-36. Yes, the Colts beat...
Vikings’ Historic Comeback vs. Colts Is a Season-Altering Moment
Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history in Saturday’s victory. It could tilt the balance of the team’s psyche—and season—in its favor.
Sporting News
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Pelicans vs. Suns Saturday NBA game
After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Zion Williamson is back to looking like his old self. The Pelicans star has been electric through his first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. His impressive play has propelled him into the early MVP race, as he finished in the top 10 of a recent straw poll conducted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
Sporting News
Why are there NFL games on Saturday? The reason for league's expanded schedule in Week 15
Saturdays are for football. We've reached the point in the NFL season where Saturdays join Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays as NFL days, much to the delight of some (and the chagrin of others, who want to spend their weekends away from their TV). For years, the NFL has opted to...
Sporting News
Joe Mazzulla's Quizlet account, explained: Did internet find Celtics head coach's scouting reports?
It hasn't taken Joe Mazzulla long to prove himself as a head coach in the NBA. A member of Boston's coaching staff since 2019-20, Mazzulla was named interim head coach of the Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season, stepping in for Ime Udoka, who is suspended for the entire campaign for violations of team policies.
Sporting News
Lakers trade rumors: How much are LA's 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks actually worth?
Trade rumors involving the Lakers have dominated the start of the NBA season — and for good reason. At 11-16, it's clear that they don't have enough on their roster to become a title contender. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they only have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available...
Sporting News
Meet the NFL Network announcers calling Saturday's Week 15 games, from Noah Eagle to Kurt Warner
NFL Network doesn't many NFL games throughout the season. But once the college football regular season ends and a Saturday in December opens up, the league's broadcast arm gets its time to shine. The network will air a tripleheader of NFL games Saturday, structured much like Thanksgiving. It will begin...
Sporting News
Heat deliver hilariously petty response to NBA fine for injury rules violation
Stephen Curry might be the "Petty King," but the Heat organization has its own Petty Kingdom in South Beach. On Friday, Miami became the latest team to earn a fine for violating the NBA's injury reporting rules — one day after the Nets earned a fine for the same offense. Per the league, the Heat were fined $25,000 because they "failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14," a game in which five players didn't suit up because of injury or G League assignment.
Sporting News
College football bowl schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games
The college football regular season may be over, but there is still plenty of meaningful left to play — at every level of the sport. Indeed, this weekend's slate of games features not only the first games of the 2022-23 bowl season, but also the FCS playoff semifinal matchups, Celebration Bowl and championship games for both Division II and III.
