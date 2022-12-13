Read full article on original website
Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the Minnesota Vikings gathered in their humbled locker room at halftime in a huge hole, cornerback Patrick Peterson set the tone for an historic escape by promising his offensive teammates the defense would do its part to hold the Indianapolis Colts. “You just need five touchdowns,” Peterson told them. “That’s nothing.” This rally sure was something, though. The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Bosa explains why controversial roughing penalty made sense
SEATTLE — Defensive end Nick Bosa appeared to have a quarterback pressure that led to a pick six for 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. However, the celebration did not last long. Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3, referee Alex Kemp flagged Bosa for roughing the passer and...
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
Shanahan praises Bosa's reaction to roughing call vs. Seahawks
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher. Rather than echo the sentiments of many watching the game, the defensive end didn't seem to disagree with a flag being thrown after...
Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history to defeat Colts 39-36, clinch NFC North
Of course you haven’t. None of us have. The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime and outscored the Colts 39-3 in the second half and overtime to pull off the largest comeback in NFL history for a 39-36 victory. It was a performance that essentially had to be seen...
CeeDee Lamb on T.Y. Hilton: I’m helping him and he’s helping me
The Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week and they’re working to integrate him into their offense as quickly as possible, but the longtime Colts star may be able to benefit the team beyond any catches he might make on the field. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb talked...
Why Harris never ruled out a return to Eagles
Anthony Harris’ time with the Eagles ended on Aug. 30. Then it ended again a few days later. It can be tricky revisiting a relationship that did not end well, but the Eagles and Harris are doing exactly that. “I guess wilder things have probably happened,” Harris said at...
Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before...
Bosa's great answer on what goes through his mind when chasing QBs
Nick Bosa is a man of very few words, which is why an answer he gave after the 49ers' NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night was so perfect. After recording another sack to give him 15.5 this season, Bosa was asked by Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung what goes through his mind when pursuing opposing quarterbacks.
Chris Jones, Kadarius Toney questionable for Chiefs
Defensive tackle Chris Jones popped up on the Chiefs injury report on Friday. Jones did not practice because of an illness. He is listed as questionable to face the Texans, so the team will be hoping that his health takes a turn for the better as kickoff draws closer. Jones...
Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker are questionable for Sunday vs. Cowboys
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) had a limited practice Friday and is questionable to Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. He is expected to play despite the designation for this week. Lawrence also was questionable before last week’s game after sitting out two practices and being limited in the other....
Purdy's risky third-down slide helped seal win over Seahawks
With the game on the line, Brock Purdy took matters into his own hands. With 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, San Francisco's rookie quarterback rolled out right on a third-and-1 play, scrambling and sliding for a huge first-down conversion that would extend the 49ers' eventual game-winning drive.
Colts crushing Vikings, lead 33-0 at halftime
Saturday was supposed to be a coronation of sorts for the Vikings. Defeat the Colts and the team would celebrate clinching the NFC North with hats and T-shirts. But that dream has turned into a nightmare. Indianapolis leads Minnesota 33-0 at halftime after a disaster of a first two quarters...
