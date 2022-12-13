Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
NBC Sports
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NBC Sports
Steph's shoulder injury ruins another 'stunning' performance
INDIANAPOLIS -- Steph Curry, with the Warriors down by 20 points going into halftime against the Indiana Pacers following his buzzer-beating 3-pointer, stood bent over with his hands on his knees as he huffed and puffed on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse hardwood. His passion and frustration was felt as he and...
Jimmy Kimmel Bowl: Washington State QB Runs Out of End Zone for Safety
Cameron Ward channeled former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky during an unfortunate play.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence
The Indianapolis Colts found a new low on Saturday by suffering the largest blown lead in NFL history, throwing away a 33-0 advantage to lose 39-36 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s game as they got outscored 36-3 before giving up an overtime field goal to... The post Colts’ record-setting blown lead brings up incredible coincidence appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
Counting the ways the Colts make bad NFL history
In a game like this, you'd expect a lot of weird milestones. Here are a dozen numbers (technically, a baker's dozen) that show just how odd this Minnesota Vikings 39-36 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts was. 33 Points the Colts led by at halftime. The largest previous blown halftime lead was 28...
NBC Sports
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target
Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws
The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
NBC Sports
Pistons rookie makes ironic comment about defending Sabonis
Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had a tough task in guarding Kings star Domantas Sabonis during Sacramento's 122-113 victory Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. The contest marked Sabonis' seventh straight game with a double-double, thanks in part to his 5-for-7 shooting night at the free-throw line. Considering Duren's four...
NBC Sports
Poole shows poise, production in first game since Steph injury
PHILADELPHIA -- The Warriors' first game following Steph Curry's left shoulder subluxation had one main focus: How would Jordan Poole respond in Curry's absence?. His start to the Warriors' eventual 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center wasn't exactly red-hot. Donte DiVincenzo actually was one who looked to be doing his best Curry impersonation. DiVincenzo scored 15 points in the first quarter alone on five 3-pointers.
NBC Sports
Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined
PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
NBC Sports
Why Harris never ruled out a return to Eagles
Anthony Harris’ time with the Eagles ended on Aug. 30. Then it ended again a few days later. It can be tricky revisiting a relationship that did not end well, but the Eagles and Harris are doing exactly that. “I guess wilder things have probably happened,” Harris said at...
NBC Sports
Bosa's great answer on what goes through his mind when chasing QBs
Nick Bosa is a man of very few words, which is why an answer he gave after the 49ers' NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night was so perfect. After recording another sack to give him 15.5 this season, Bosa was asked by Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung what goes through his mind when pursuing opposing quarterbacks.
NBC Sports
Wiseman shows improvements, will remain with Dubs on road
PHILADELPHIA -- While the Warriors held their collective breath Wednesday from Steph Curry's left shoulder injury in their loss to the Indianapolis Pacers, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman was back in El Segundo, Calif., playing his 10th G League game this season with Golden State's Santa Cruz affiliate. Wiseman scored 31 points in 34 minutes for the Sea Dubs, going 12-for-17 from the field.
