Yucaipa, CA

Temecula, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Yucaipa High School basketball team will have a game with Chaparral High School on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.

Yucaipa High School
Chaparral High School
December 12, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

High school basketball game info.

