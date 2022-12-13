ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Twitter appears to disband council responsible for recommending safety measures amid uptick in hate speech on the site

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYzSE_0jgO3n9X00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zp8QI_0jgO3n9X00
Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27.

Getty Images

  • Twitter seemed to disband its Trust and Safety Council in an abrupt Monday email.
  • The group was made up of several people and organizations that advocated for safety on the site.
  • The move comes amid a recently-reported uptick in hate speech on the site.

Twitter disbanded its Trust and Safety Council in the latest development in Elon Musk's ongoing and turbulent takeover.

On Monday, the company sent a memo to remaining members of the council announcing the dissolution of the group, with the subject line "Thank you," according to The Washington Post.

In a copy of the email obtained by tech journalist Avi Asher-Schapiro , the company said it is "reevaluating" how best to bring outside insights into its product and policy work as Twitter moves into "a new phase." As part of that process, the company said it decided that the Trust and Safety Council is "not the best structure to do this."

The council, which was formed in 2016, was made up of several dozen people and independent organizations, including civil rights leaders and academics that helped "advocate for safety" on the site. Many of the people involved were volunteers.

As of Monday night, Twitter appeared to have taken down the council's webpage on its website. Neither Musk nor Twitter immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

The email announcing the council's end came less than an hour before members of the group were set to meet with top Twitter executives via Zoom about recent happenings at the company, people familiar with the matter told The Post.

"Our work to make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before and we will continue to welcome your ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal," the email said.

Musk last month seemed to backtrack after previously suggesting the creation of a content moderation council for the site.

The Monday dissolution comes just three days after three members of the Trust and Safety Council publicly quit , citing a decline in the "safety and wellbeing" of Twitter's users in the less than two months since Musk took over.

Research from two watchdogs, the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League , recently reported a sharp uptick in hate speech, including racist and homophobic slurs, as well as antisemitic posts on the site.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Marlene
4d ago

Musk came to the US from SOUTH AFRICA a racist country at age 18. That's why Musk loves hate speech and approves of it on Twitter. He was raised that way

Reply(1)
2
Related
msn.com

Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'

Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Indy100

Jimmy Kimmel has brutal response to Elon Musk changing his pronouns to 'Prosecute/Fauci'

Jimmy Kimmel has offered a very strong comeback to Elon Musk on Twitter, after the Tesla CEO provocatively posted about changing his pronouns to “'Prosecute/Fauci”.It comes as Musk shared a series of posts about Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci and echoed the sentiments of a right-wing campaign to charge him for his involvement in setting the US’s Covid policies.Musk also shared a meme from the Lord of the Rings of Fauci telling Biden “Just one more lockdown, my king..." in a criticism of the measures taken against Coronavirus last year. Musk hinted at support for...
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Dr Fauci hits back at Musk claims he should be prosecuted: ‘Cesspool of misinformation’

Dr Anthony Fauci, the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who helped steer the country through the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, brushed off criticism from Twitter’s Elon Musk on Monday. On Sunday, Mr Musk, who has increasingly broadcast far right views in recent months, tweeted: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022Dr Fauci, who has faced hostility from conservatives for years due to his support of public health measures to limit the spread and severity of Covid, told reporter Max Kozlov of the science magazine Nature...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

780K+
Followers
46K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy