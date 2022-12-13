ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

wach.com

Sumter police search for missing siblings ends, children found safe

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Both children were found safe, one locally, the other in a neighboring state, according to Sumter Police. Sumter Police say a search is underway Saturday after two young siblings were taken from their home Friday night. Officials say the two siblings, 5-year-old Gabriella Brunson,...
SUMTER, SC
qcnews.com

Lancaster burning home with four saved after 911 call

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mysterious 911 caller recently saved four Lancaster residents’ lives. The caller drove by a house and reported seeing a fire on a porch. “I think if that person never called that, it could’ve been way worse than what it was .....
LANCASTER, SC
wach.com

8 hospitalized after their Lexington County home patio breaks

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Eight people were sent to a Lexington County hospital with minor injuries after officials say their patio deck fell early Saturday afternoon. According to Lexington County Fire Services, a family at the Able Harmon Lane home were taking pictures on the patio when it collapsed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden celebrates emerging of baby koala

A new joey was born at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden and is now peeking out of the mother's pouch. Five year old Charlotte gave birth May 6 and the joey started emerging from her pouch Dec. 8. A representative with the zoo said it is not yet clear whether the joey is a boy or girl.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Son of suspect arrested in case of missing Aiken County woman

The son of a man connected to a missing Aiken County woman was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Darius Berry, 23, the son of Tony Berry, 48, was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Aiken County woman Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who went missing in September.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man shot on Warren Street in Sumter dies from injuries; police seeking information

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter Police are investigating after a man was shot on Warren street and died in the hospital Thursday night. Officials say the victim, Clifton Singletary, 45, was shot near Warren Street Thursday night and suffered multiple wounds. Singletary was originally taken to Prisma Health Toumey's Emergency room before being transferred to a Columbia hospital. He would die from his injuries.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

One dead after Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Spring Valley High School issues statement after racist graffiti was written in restroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Spring Valley High School released a statement after racist messages were found written in a student restroom on campus. I’m reaching out to you tonight to share information about an investigation underway at our school. This afternoon hateful, racist messages were discovered written in a student restroom. The messages were immediately removed and all restrooms were checked to ensure that no other areas were defaced. District and school administration will continue to investigate to find those responsible.
COLUMBIA, SC

