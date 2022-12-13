Read full article on original website
wach.com
Sumter police search for missing siblings ends, children found safe
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Both children were found safe, one locally, the other in a neighboring state, according to Sumter Police. Sumter Police say a search is underway Saturday after two young siblings were taken from their home Friday night. Officials say the two siblings, 5-year-old Gabriella Brunson,...
WIS-TV
“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson.” Man accused of killing two-year-old granted bond, grandparents speak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief George Adams defended his son, Grant Adams, who is out of jail tonight after being charged with homicide by child abuse. Police say he was arrested yesterday following the death of a two-year-old on November 25, 2022, a child who...
qcnews.com
Lancaster burning home with four saved after 911 call
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mysterious 911 caller recently saved four Lancaster residents’ lives. The caller drove by a house and reported seeing a fire on a porch. “I think if that person never called that, it could’ve been way worse than what it was .....
WMBF
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old student is in custody after deputies say they gave another student a marijuana edible. A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says the student was experiencing effects from an edible marijuana cereal...
wach.com
8 hospitalized after their Lexington County home patio breaks
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Eight people were sent to a Lexington County hospital with minor injuries after officials say their patio deck fell early Saturday afternoon. According to Lexington County Fire Services, a family at the Able Harmon Lane home were taking pictures on the patio when it collapsed.
wach.com
Newberry teen suffers bad reaction to marijuana edible at school
Newberry, S.C (WACH) — A Newberry teen is behind bars after a student was found unresponsive after taking an edible she was given by the teen. Parents say they are becoming more concerned. "It's dangerous to send your kids to school now. you are always looking for things to...
wach.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Racially charged messages found in school bathroom
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Richland County School District Two said they are investigating racist and hateful messages that were found written on the bathroom walls at Spring Valley High School. The words 'F--- Blacks' was put on display in one of the restrooms on Wednesday afternoon along with other...
WIS-TV
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School. The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then. A spokesperson for District Two says that...
wach.com
Aiken Co. officials release grim details in warrants regarding missing mother of 4
AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX News has learned new details in what may have happened to an Aiken County mother of four, who was last seen in August. According to authorities, Tony Berry, who is charged with Krystal Anderson's murder, had purchased items that could be used to get rid of a human body.
wpde.com
Student found unresponsive at SC school after eating marijuana edible, teen arrested
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old juvenile has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for the distribution of marijuana at Newberry Alternative School and is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. On Dec. 12, a student at Newberry Alternative...
wach.com
Elderly woman found dead, Sumter, Clarendon deputies search for suspect on crime spree
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly woman was found dead earlier this week, in what officials believe to be related to a series of crimes in Sumter County, officials said Friday. Deputies from Clarendon County and Sumter County are investigating after Oakdale community resident Mae E. Burgess was...
wach.com
Deputies arrest man for 'execution-style shooting' of man at Club Rose Gold
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man was arrested Thursday after a November 16 shooting at Club Rose Gold, in what Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called "one of the most viscous and cold-blooded I've ever seen in my career." During a Friday Press conference, Sheriff Lott said Mikal...
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
coladaily.com
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden celebrates emerging of baby koala
A new joey was born at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden and is now peeking out of the mother's pouch. Five year old Charlotte gave birth May 6 and the joey started emerging from her pouch Dec. 8. A representative with the zoo said it is not yet clear whether the joey is a boy or girl.
wach.com
Son of suspect arrested in case of missing Aiken County woman
The son of a man connected to a missing Aiken County woman was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. Darius Berry, 23, the son of Tony Berry, 48, was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Aiken County woman Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who went missing in September.
wach.com
WACH FOX Exclusive: Injured Sumter County deputy still recovering, honored with grant
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Sumter County deputy, wounded in the line of duty, is being honored in a major way. “I thought somebody was playing a joke on me,” said Sgt. Blake Weathersbee with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. That was Weathersbee's first thought when...
wach.com
Man shot on Warren Street in Sumter dies from injuries; police seeking information
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter Police are investigating after a man was shot on Warren street and died in the hospital Thursday night. Officials say the victim, Clifton Singletary, 45, was shot near Warren Street Thursday night and suffered multiple wounds. Singletary was originally taken to Prisma Health Toumey's Emergency room before being transferred to a Columbia hospital. He would die from his injuries.
wach.com
One dead after Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
WIS-TV
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
wach.com
Spring Valley High School issues statement after racist graffiti was written in restroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Spring Valley High School released a statement after racist messages were found written in a student restroom on campus. I’m reaching out to you tonight to share information about an investigation underway at our school. This afternoon hateful, racist messages were discovered written in a student restroom. The messages were immediately removed and all restrooms were checked to ensure that no other areas were defaced. District and school administration will continue to investigate to find those responsible.
