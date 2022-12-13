ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

WWII Veteran in Aiken celebrates 100th birthday with memories from Army journey

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCv9K_0jgO1xnz00

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – Charles Lide, a World War II veteran, is still making an impact in many lives, at 100 years old.

While serving in the Army Lide was into genealogy and history, over the years he documented his experience in the war through creative maps and pictures.

Family and friends celebrated his 100 th birthday to show his life’s journey.

“we wanted to celebrate his birthday but I knew the people coming would want to see all about his life. So we tried to do a historical timeline of when he was born in 1922 up until now. “ said Lori Beth, Lide Care manager.

“ it’s great I sort of caught up down there on the people at the army they live to be 105 “ said Lide.

Lide served in the army from 1942 to 1946 and has traveled the world – bringing his journey back to the Aiken community, with plenty of stories to tell.

From newspapers, to war maps, and journals he wants to make sure his service in the Army is remembered.

“It’s good to get home and I got a little bit of the world and good to see all that” said Lide.

And  plenty of support to help keep those memories alive.

“it’s been really neat he’s had family and people –he’s been a member of saint Johns for  over 50 years, people who take care of him at Trinity and Lawrence have been here so it’s been really neat to see all the many different people in many areas of his life” said Lori Beth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Adults with special needs thrive at Augusta Training Shop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local business provides opportunities for adults with disabilities.  The Augusta Training Shop is committed to providing a productive and creative workplace for adults with disabilities.  Located just off Walton Way, the Augusta Training Shop is a safe place where employees with special needs can thrive.  Year round, these employees dedicate […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta University nursing graduates participate in time honored ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s the start of an important weekend for many students at Augusta University– graduation weekend. The commencement ceremonies are Saturday, but Friday is an important right of passage for graduates of the College of Nursing- the pinning ceremony for new nurses graduating from the program. The traditional ceremony signifies their transition from […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Home for the Holidays adoption happening Saturday, Dec., 17th

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) are holding their annual Home for the Holidays adoption event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  They are located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  All of the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this event, and Santa […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road.   Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families.   Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Understanding locked in syndrome: How you can help a local family

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Gwen Snead is a beloved teacher, who taught for many years at Episcopal Day School in Augusta. In July she suffered a brainstem stroke and subsequently was diagnosed with Locked-In Syndrome. We learn what happened, her long road to recovery, and how you can help. And we’re gonna learn a lot […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Travel Maven

Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
WJBF

Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
thenewirmonews.com

Green Eyed Lady takes first place

Studio 3P, LLC is pleased to announce that their lead photographer Kimberly Case’s portrait “Green Eyed Lady” brought home the Blue Ribbon for Photography in the 5th Annual Crooked Creek Art League’s Still Hopes 2022 Exhibition. Case’s portrait photograph depicts a young lady returning the viewer’s gaze with clarity and purpose.
IRMO, SC
WRDW-TV

Evans couple continues to grow their Christmas village

Sen. Jon Ossoff unveiled the results of his eight-month bipartisan investigation into sexual abuse of women in federal prisons. Brittany Hamilton, 36, was arrested several weeks after North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 1900 block of Green Forest Drive.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Davis Green runs for House District 129

"My whole premise for this campaign, my slogan for the campaign is ‘Let’s Grow Augusta Together’ because I really want Augusta to be progressive. I really want us to move into the next phase, we’re in 2022 we’re not in 1922. We need to move forward.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy