Indiana Daily Student

IU supports creating two new degree programs, forensic science and school psychology

The Indiana University Board of Trustees supported incorporating two new degree programs on various campuses during a meeting Dec. 1-2. Both degrees — forensic science and school psychology — will prepare students in academic and professional capacities. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will have to approve the degrees, according to an IU News article.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Armed subject reported on campus near Greek Row

The IU Police Department is looking for three suspects who reportedly may be armed, after an armed subject was reported on campus near 1200 N. Eagleson Ave. near Greek Row, according to an IU Notify Bloomington alert sent at 7:26 p.m. The alert advises people to take shelter into the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

