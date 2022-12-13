Entrepreneur and musician Steve Ewing has grown his restaurant Steve's Hot Dogs into a staple of the St. Louis community. The lead singer of '90s punk-ska-rock band The Urge set his sights on hot dogs more than a decade ago, growing his business from a street cart to a well-known restaurant. Now, Steve's Hot Dogs is the home of the city's official St. Louis-style hot dog. In Jefferson City, Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills to halt foreign investors from purchasing farmland. One federal estimate says that the portion of the state's land owned by foreign countries is slightly higher than the amount allotted. And, Andrew Bailey, who was tapped by Gov. Mike Parson to become Missouri's new attorney general, has started raising funds for a 2024 campaign. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO