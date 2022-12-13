ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Hills, MO

NBC News

Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents

A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Food Outreach, Mercy team up to help diabetes patients

Jefferson County residents struggling with nutrition insecurity issues and uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes may be eligible for a new program to help ease their burden. Food Outreach of St. Louis and the Mercy hospital system have established a pilot program to provide medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling to qualified diabetic patients.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed

Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMOV

Local business owners surprise family outside of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There was a big reveal Thursday outside of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital for a patient and her mom. Elana and her mom, Erin, were surprised with a van outfitted to meet Elana’s medical needs. Ben Craven and Calvin Merklin, friends and owners of Craven Performance in St. Charles, decided to make the van donation after a personal loss.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis plans for 300 refugees; veterans encouraged to apply for PACT Act benefits

Entrepreneur and musician Steve Ewing has grown his restaurant Steve's Hot Dogs into a staple of the St. Louis community. The lead singer of '90s punk-ska-rock band The Urge set his sights on hot dogs more than a decade ago, growing his business from a street cart to a well-known restaurant. Now, Steve's Hot Dogs is the home of the city's official St. Louis-style hot dog. In Jefferson City, Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills to halt foreign investors from purchasing farmland. One federal estimate says that the portion of the state's land owned by foreign countries is slightly higher than the amount allotted. And, Andrew Bailey, who was tapped by Gov. Mike Parson to become Missouri's new attorney general, has started raising funds for a 2024 campaign. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.
MISSOURI STATE
republicmonitor.com

MoDOT to phase out welcome signs

A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
PERRYVILLE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OYTDOORS: Comments sought on plans for new fishing access

A press release from the state Department of Conservation late last month caught my eye. The agency is asking for public input about places that provide access to lakes and streams. A few years ago I offered my evaluation of a few, and the issue still gets my attention. Actually,...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now

If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIX 105.7

Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri

Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
JOPLIN, MO

