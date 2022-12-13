Read full article on original website
Listen now: Becoming a better gift giver, winter travel tips, weather in Alaska and more!
Do you take a lot of time picking out a gift or find yourself falling back into fruit cake and gift card mode?. In the latest episode of The Ethical Life, hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada move beyond the saying of “it’s the thought that counts” and discuss whether money makes a good gift or if it’s OK to try to instill your own values in what you choose to put under the tree.
Deadly tornado wreaks havoc on Louisiana, Sandy Hook parents recall tragedy ten years later, and more top news
Here’s a look at some top news and trending topics for today, Dec. 10:. At least three people have died and more than a dozen were left injured across Louisiana over the last 24 hours as severe weather moves across the South carving a path of destruction. Storms passed...
With his debut environmental legal thriller, Madison author and retired judge tells the stories he’s been holding back
For years, Madison’s Jeffrey D. Boldt had a front row seat—literally—to Wisconsin’s most contentious environmental and political issues. As an administrative law judge, it was his job to take a neutral stance on those issues and help opposing sides sort things out. By the time he retired, he was full of stories, some of which he’d published along the way in the form of essays, short stories and poetry in various literary journals, and some he only could tell in the occasional op-ed, or the novel he’d always wanted to write.
Renee Eleanor Presley
Renee Eleanor Presley, age 53, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at home. She was born on May 7, 1969, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne and Dianne (Sebelien) Haskins. Renee is survived by her father, Wayne Haskins; brother, Darin (Sherri) Haskins; two nephews, Quinn...
