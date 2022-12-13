Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facilityNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
Related
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
4 decked-out homes to visit this holiday season
(Douglas County, Colo.) Some Douglas County residents got into the Christmas spirit by turning their homes into must-see light shows. Here are four decked-out homes to consider visiting:
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special
DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
denverite.com
Love ’em or hate them, geese are here to stay though their numbers have dwindled
Geese. They roam Denver parks, defecate where they like may even get a bit aggressive at times. Typical animal behavior, but for some in Denver, the mention of geese provokes a visceral reaction entwined with expletives and dripping in detest. So, it made me wonder, why do folks hate geese?
Colorado's first curator of LGBTQ+ history behind new exhibit
DENVER — As survivors of the Club Q shooting testified before Congress on Wednesday about the harmful impacts of the recent rise in LGBTQ+ hate crimes – it's a reminder that Colorado's history with the LGBTQ+ community has not always been positive. Rainbows and Revolutions, an exhibit inside...
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe
'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
denverite.com
Denver Basic Income Project has handed out $1 million to people in need
The Denver Basic Income Project accomplished a major milestone Thursday: it handed out around $1 million directly to almost 700 people experiencing homelessness Denver. Recipients are free to spend the money however they wish as part of the program. This approach to housing was born from the belief that direct cash payments could be the best way to help people in need.
Westword
Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away
Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
Department of Housing Stability holds panel discussion to address homeless crisis in Denver
Denver's Department of Housing Stability, held its first-panel discussion Friday for an opportunity to hear about the state of the homeless and housing crisis.The meeting addressed, the "unprecedented" funding the state has secured to tackle it and how the city's new population of migrants fits into the plan. Britta Fischer is the executive director and has been since the department opened three years ago. A seemingly impossible role she took on at the height of the pandemic. "Just in those three years, we've seen 5,000 households that have regained stable housing with investments that we've made through community partners like...
coloradosun.com
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Changing Owners, The Swiss Chalet Will Modernize Under the Same Name
The Swiss Chalet in Woodland Park has changed ownership with residents Roberto and Elizabeth Calcagno modernizing the menu and interior by mid-January.
Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debut
(Castle Rock, Colo.) Earlier this month, film producers used the downtown Castle Rock coffee shop, CoFF33, as the background for an upcoming movie. On December 2, cameras were spotted rolling inside the quaint coffee shop utilizing the employees as extras and the small-town backdrop for the upcoming television movie "Just Jake.”
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!
DENVER(CBS)- Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
