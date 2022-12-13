ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe

'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Denver Basic Income Project has handed out $1 million to people in need

The Denver Basic Income Project accomplished a major milestone Thursday: it handed out around $1 million directly to almost 700 people experiencing homelessness Denver. Recipients are free to spend the money however they wish as part of the program. This approach to housing was born from the belief that direct cash payments could be the best way to help people in need.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away

Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Department of Housing Stability holds panel discussion to address homeless crisis in Denver

Denver's Department of Housing Stability, held its first-panel discussion Friday for an opportunity to hear about the state of the homeless and housing crisis.The meeting addressed, the "unprecedented" funding the state has secured to tackle it and how the city's new population of migrants fits into the plan. Britta Fischer is the executive director and has been since the department opened three years ago. A seemingly impossible role she took on at the height of the pandemic. "Just in those three years, we've seen 5,000 households that have regained stable housing with investments that we've made through community partners like...
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness, but how long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debut

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Earlier this month, film producers used the downtown Castle Rock coffee shop, CoFF33, as the background for an upcoming movie. On December 2, cameras were spotted rolling inside the quaint coffee shop utilizing the employees as extras and the small-town backdrop for the upcoming television movie "Just Jake.”
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Cool weekend with sub-freezing Arctic Blast coming next week!

DENVER(CBS)-  Heading into the weekend Colorado will have plenty of sunshine but, remain on the cool side with temperatures. A weak area of high pressure over the southwest will help our winds to shift from the cold north-northwest direction to a more westerly flow by Sunday. This will allow temperatures over eastern Colorado to warm up by about 5 to 8 degrees from Fridays highs. Even with that most temperatures will still be below normal for this time of year. The mountains and western Colorado don't feel the effects of the downslope wind shift and will remain in the teens and 20s Saturday. A weak cold front will push thru on Monday cooling high temperatures back into the low to middle 30s and adding some cloud cover.The next chance for snow is on the first day of Winter, which is Wednesday. That snow will come in with another even colder ARCTIC BLAST on Thursday! This may make highs only in the teens and lows below zero across the Denver metro area and I-25 urban corridor on Thursday!Temps should recover by Christmas weekend back to 30s and 40s.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy