Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Doncic, Wood Combine For 65 in Mavs’ Blowout of Blazers

Coming off a deflating blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way on Friday night by blowing out Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 130-110. Dallas improved to 15-14 on the year, and Portland dropped to 16-13. The Mavs are 2-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng to Miss Time With Injury

Oklahoma City announced Thursday that rookie forward Ousmane Dieng will miss at least the next six weeks with a small, non-displaced fracture in his right wrist. The official report noted he will be re-evaluated after that six-week time period. Dieng's injury was suffered during the OKC Blue's road game in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Thunder Gameday: Yet Another Matchup Against Timberwolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder have only played 28 games this season, but will match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth and final time tonight. To this point in the season, Minnesota has the 2-1 season series lead, but Oklahoma City could even it up tonight. When these teams...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Orlando Magic Shock Atlanta Hawks 135-124

It would be difficult for the Atlanta Hawks to perform worse than they did in Memphis on Monday night. Yet, tonight's game against the Eastern Conference bottom-dwelling Orlando Magic was much uglier. Atlanta surrendered 50 points to Orlando in the first quarter and fell behind by 29 points in the...
ORLANDO, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Magic Game

Robert Williams' making an impact at both ends of the court, the subtle help Jaylen Brown got en route to his thunderous jam, and Boston's best possession highlight the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Magic game. The Return of Lob Williams. On the heels of a Terrence...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Odds Lions Beat Jets

The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
DETROIT, MI

