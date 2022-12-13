Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
Related
Celtics star Jayson Tatum to miss next game for 'personal reasons'
The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum as the club looks to get revenge for Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic. Tatum is slated to miss Sunday’s rematch for “personal reasons,” according to the team. This will be Tatum’s first missed game of the season....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doncic, Wood Combine For 65 in Mavs’ Blowout of Blazers
Coming off a deflating blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way on Friday night by blowing out Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 130-110. Dallas improved to 15-14 on the year, and Portland dropped to 16-13. The Mavs are 2-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng to Miss Time With Injury
Oklahoma City announced Thursday that rookie forward Ousmane Dieng will miss at least the next six weeks with a small, non-displaced fracture in his right wrist. The official report noted he will be re-evaluated after that six-week time period. Dieng's injury was suffered during the OKC Blue's road game in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Yet Another Matchup Against Timberwolves
The Oklahoma City Thunder have only played 28 games this season, but will match up with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth and final time tonight. To this point in the season, Minnesota has the 2-1 season series lead, but Oklahoma City could even it up tonight. When these teams...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Orlando Magic Shock Atlanta Hawks 135-124
It would be difficult for the Atlanta Hawks to perform worse than they did in Memphis on Monday night. Yet, tonight's game against the Eastern Conference bottom-dwelling Orlando Magic was much uglier. Atlanta surrendered 50 points to Orlando in the first quarter and fell behind by 29 points in the...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Magic Game
Robert Williams' making an impact at both ends of the court, the subtle help Jaylen Brown got en route to his thunderous jam, and Boston's best possession highlight the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Magic game. The Return of Lob Williams. On the heels of a Terrence...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odds Lions Beat Jets
The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
Comments / 0