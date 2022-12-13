Read full article on original website
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw...
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.
Opinion: Nigeria, almost in the news
Here’s a headline you don’t want to read, “Nigerian Army massacred children in its war against Islamist insurgents, witnesses say.” (News 25 Now) There are even allegations of forced abortions of victims of rape. “Reuters, on Wednesday, in a report bluntly denied by the army, claimed the Nigeria’s military has conducted a years-long illicit programme to carry out abortions among women and girls who have been victims of insurgency.”
