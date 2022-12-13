PHILADELPHIA -- The Warriors' first game following Steph Curry's left shoulder subluxation had one main focus: How would Jordan Poole respond in Curry's absence?. His start to the Warriors' eventual 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center wasn't exactly red-hot. Donte DiVincenzo actually was one who looked to be doing his best Curry impersonation. DiVincenzo scored 15 points in the first quarter alone on five 3-pointers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO