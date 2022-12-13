ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

El Monte, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Monte.

The Rosemead High School basketball team will have a game with Arroyo High School on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.

Rosemead High School
Arroyo High School
December 12, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Marshall Fundamental School basketball team will have a game with Mountain View High School - El Monte on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.

Marshall Fundamental School
Mountain View High School - El Monte
December 12, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy