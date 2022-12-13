El Monte, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Monte.
The Rosemead High School basketball team will have a game with Arroyo High School on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.
Rosemead High School
Arroyo High School
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Marshall Fundamental School basketball team will have a game with Mountain View High School - El Monte on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.
Marshall Fundamental School
Mountain View High School - El Monte
Varsity Girls Basketball
