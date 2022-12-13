Victim of fatal fire near Guerneville identified

Authorities released the name Monday of a 68-year-old man killed last week in a house fire that burned north of Guerneville.

Guerneville resident Walter Moore died in the Dec. 7 fire in the 17800 block of Pool Ridge Road, about 5 miles north of Guerneville, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m.

Two occupants tried to remove the victim before driving to a fire station for help, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

Response was slowed by the home’s remote location, dirt access roads and a tree blocking a road, officials said.

Firefighters got to the home at about 8:20 a.m. and by then the building had been destroyed.

The victim was discovered about an hour later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi