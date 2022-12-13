A decade after his death, the $40 million estate of Holocaust survivor and Staten Island developer Roman Blum has yet to be resolved — and the vast fortune is shrinking as his would-be heirs battle for their piece of the pie. “I can say there’s about half of it left, probably,” said Richmond County Public Administrator Edwina Frances Martin, whose office oversees the estate because Blum died without a will. The estate has been whittled down by taxes and attorney fees. “Right now there are two parties who are claiming a right to Mr. Blum’s estate and it’s playing...

