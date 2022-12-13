ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

GoFundMe Christmas surprise helps man visit family for the first time in years

By Jeremy Yurow, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

For 63-year-old crossing guard Walter Spano, the holidays were going to be yet another missed opportunity to visit family.

But a family from Gilbert had higher hopes for Spano.

Mark and Lisa Schneider's daughter attends Payne Junior High School, where Spano works as a detention supervisor and crossing guard. On Monday, they met Spano at the crosswalk where he usually works and handed him a personalized holiday card and check for $2,200.

"We just wanted to give something to help you make your Christmas a little better," Mark Schneider told a teary-eyed Spano before he embraced each of them with a hug.

"I don't know if I have any words to describe my feelings right now," Spano said. "This was not what I saw coming for any reason. But it is a blessing. And I'm so grateful. Just amazing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Hb65_0jgNyYMr00

Spano said that he has two sons and two granddaughters who live in the Los Angeles area but hasn't been able to visit them for at least five years. Spano said his travel has been limited due to COVID-19, a troublesome economy, and personal reasons.

"(Visiting family) is always on my mind. It's just based on the financial possibility that I can go and visit with them," Spano said. "It's not that I'm not saving. It's just that it happens to not be enough and yeah things come up in a year's time. All of a sudden, it drains your savings or whatever, you know, other emergency personal issues."

Mark Schneider said that he and his wife first met Spano about a year and a half ago when either one of them would walk their now eighth-grade daughter Ava to school. The couple said that any time either of them walked by, they would make an effort to talk to him and get to know him better.

He mentioned that Spano was a private person at first but later began to open up. The exchange of pleasantries turned into Spano and the couple talking about their hobbies or what they did over the weekend.

Lisa Schneider noted that Spano was a huge music fan and even started a small rock band with some of his friends called "Voodoo Swing." She also said he is a big-time animal lover and has a part-time gig house-sitting and taking care of other people's pets. "He usually has a story or two to talk about," she laughed.

Above everything else, however, the couple said they have learned that Spano loves to help children. Spano works for the school as its detention supervisor, but also enjoys hanging out with the kids informally.

"When he doesn't have (detention) he just comes and hangs out with certain classes and they just talk about how all the teachers love him," Mark Schneider said. "And he hangs out with the kids like in the band group and with his speech class and they just all seem to really adore him."

Before the couple met Walter, Lisa Schneider mentioned that they were concerned about their daughter crossing the "very busy" intersection between San Tan Boulevard and Higley Road to get to school. After getting to know him, however, she said that her biggest concern was alleviated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJiYk_0jgNyYMr00

Dave Peterson, a neighbor of Mark and Lisa's, said that he has three children who all previously attended Payne Junior High School and know Spano. Citing the intersection, Peterson said that Spano prevented his oldest son Ethan from being hit by a car several years back and would have been in trouble "several different times" if it weren't for Spano.

"So (Ethan) was walking across the crosswalk one day and his bag exploded ... He's trying to get all this stuff and get out the intersection," Peterson said.

Peterson said that Spano, who is usually watching Higley Road, ran over to San Tan Boulevard and held up traffic coming from all four directions to give Ethan time to get everything back into his backpack and then off of the road.

According to the couple, it wasn't until later on that Spano revealed to them that he hadn't been able to see his family in years due to his financial hardships, which led to the Schneiders' decision to help out.

"And so together, the two of us wrote that GoFundMe, and then I started posting and doing reaching out or doing hashtags," Lisa Schneider said.

The Schneiders walked up to Spano around 8:40 a.m. and surprised him with more than $2,000 that they had raised for him since November 29. Mark Schneider said that they will keep the GoFundMe open until the donations stop and will bring Spano the remaining money that they raised.

Spano, who has worked at the school for about 10 years, said he isn't sure how soon he will be able to take off from work but plans to make arrangements to see his children and grandchildren as soon as possible.

"I'll be making my plans (to visit family) this morning. You bet," Spano said. "I'm ecstatic, this is one of my best days ever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwXrH_0jgNyYMr00

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GoFundMe Christmas surprise helps man visit family for the first time in years

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfoxzone.com

As we remember tWitch, a mental health expert shares signs of struggle

PHOENIX — So many people were shocked Wednesday after learning that tWitch, also known as Stephen Boss, Ellen's fun-loving DJ and dancer, took his own life at the age of 40. It's hard to believe someone who brought smiles, laughter and love on the outside could've been hurting so much on the inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Michael Pollack Treats 20 Valley Families to a Holiday Shopping Spree

(TEMPE, Ariz.) – It’s the season of giving and for Valley Real Estate Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Michael Pollack there is no better time of the year to make a difference and give hope. This holiday season Pollack is proud to partner with Child Crisis Arizona by making a...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation

PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man accused of shoplifting nearly $2K worth of Legos, bedding from Chandler Target

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged shoplifter is facing charges after police say he stole nearly $2,000 worth of Legos and bedding from a Chandler Target. Police received a call from Target Loss Prevention after 51-year-old Luis Sanchez Jourert reportedly stole Legos and two bedding sets in several incidents from August to October from a store near Frye Road and Chandler Village Drive.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Seniors can eat for less at these chains

Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy