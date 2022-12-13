Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Why bypassing interstate closures is a bad idea
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 is back open from the Wyoming line to the Ellsworth exit, but there is a No Travel Advisory in effect for the interstate. Box Elder to Mitchell is expected to remain closed at least until morning. While the winter storm may have finally moved...
newscenter1.tv
I-90 reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As of 2 p.m. the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 (I-90) from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line are open. SDDOT said the closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place overnight. The South Dakota...
newscenter1.tv
I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming closed Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday. SDDOT said the section of I-90, which was reopened on Wednesday, is being closed once again due to continued snow and sustained high winds causing low visibility and excessive drifting.
KELOLAND TV
Driver stranded for days rescued during winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a person who went missing on Monday. A man had left earlier in the week to collect firewood and was not heard from since. He became stuck near the Wyoming and South Dakota State line.
KELOLAND TV
With Interstate 90 closed, truck drivers are stuck in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of semi-truck drivers are currently stuck in Rapid City because of Interstate 90 being shut down. Some truck drivers have been parked here for hours… and some drivers have been waiting for days. Including Richard Parrs from Georgia. “I’ve been stuck here...
KELOLAND TV
Too much heavy snow, wind for Terry Peak ski lodge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15. A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.
hubcityradio.com
Winter weather impacting west river
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – With drifts approaching 6-8 feet in places, Winter Storm Diaz refuses to give Western South Dakota a break Thursday. The storm’s blizzard warning continues until Friday morning for most of the area. I-90 from the Wyoming line all the way out to Chamberlain is closed...
mitchellnow.com
I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City; expected to be fully closed between Mitchell and Chamberlain this afternoon
Due to freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds, Interstate 90 will be closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67) beginning at 10 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday. Motorists should be aware that SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm track and anticipates closing...
newscenter1.tv
“It’s supposed to snow in December.” Why some local businesses in Rapid City stay open even in rough weather
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As local schools, city services, and establishments closed down in anticipation of Monday night and Tuesday’s snow storm, there were still some businesses that remained open. At Rapid City’s Main Street Square, businesses such as Alternative Fuel Coffee House were still open for some hot relief from the cold winds outside. And while businesses had different reasons for staying open, some opened up about their decisions.
newscenter1.tv
Spearfish: ‘No Travel Allowed’ again
SPEARFISH, S.D. – The City of Spearfish upgraded its travel restriction to “No Travel Allowed” on Thursday. The city says most areas of the community are impassable due to snow accumulations and drifting, with conditions forecast to continue or worsen through the day Thursday. The order means...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City resumes trash collection
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City landfill reopened and Rapid City Solid Waste Division (RCSWD) resumed trash collection on Thursday. RCSWD said they will start with collecting Tuesday’s routes on Thursday morning. They said they will not be collecting recycling this week to allow them to catch...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Roads closed, school called off again
SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
KELOLAND TV
Support after crash; snow falling; rape suspect in court
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived a collision with a train last Wednesday. KELOLAND Weather...
newscenter1.tv
A winter storm is on its way, but what can we expect the weather to be like the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the second week of December. With a strong system coming through at the beginning of this week, we’ll see below average temperatures for the entire week. Will we get any...
KEVN
Heavy snow still to come for some
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some areas, the snow is just getting started. Much of the Black Hills, including Rapid City, will see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening and overnight. Snow will then continue for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering snow showers are also possible for the northern hills Thursday and Friday as well. Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish could still see up to 2 feet still to come. Rapid City could see an additional 4-8 inches tonight. For road conditions, right now our entire area is dealing with high impacts. I-90 is closed from Wyoming all the way east to Chamberlain. No travel is advised for the northern hills and the plains from Philip down south to Martin and then also west to Pine Ridge. Windy weather will also continue the next few days. It won’t be quite as bad as it is today the rest of the week, but we will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures are going to remain very cold. Lows tonight will be in the teens and single digits with highs tomorrow only reaching the lower 20s. Wind chill values will likely remain below zero over the next several days as well. Temperatures could actually get worse towards the end of the week, but the coldest weather won’t come until next week. Next Monday and Tuesday we could see high temperatures in the single digits with lows well below zero.
newscenter1.tv
Dig out of your driveway: You won’t want to miss Rowan Grace and Judd Hoos tonight at the Park in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- You have seen both of them on the national stage, but Friday night, Judd Hoos and Rowan Grace will be performing at The Park in Rapid City at 9:00 p.m. Judd Hoos performed on American Song Contest this last April and as many of you know, Rowan Grace climbed her way to the top 10 on NBC’s The Voice this season.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger reaches 1 million pound meat donation milestone
Sportsmen Against Hunger is an organization that helps take extra or donated fish and game from hunters and anglers to be distributed to food banks and communities in the state. “We started the program in 1991 just with a couple of processors in Rapid City, me and a couple of...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
