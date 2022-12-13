Read full article on original website
Anxiety added as condition for medical weed in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana program. When approving the move last month, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population — roughly 465,000 people — could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.
1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover
BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Tahoe saw a promising start to the snow season. What's next?
There's no significant chance for snow in the short-term forecast.
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
The Daily 12-14-22 Plummeting pot prices are killing California farms
Cannabis farms across the state are shutting down as wholesale pot prices have crashed by as much as 95% since California voters legalized weed in 2016, according to SFGATE interviews with over a dozen California cannabis farmers. The farmers said they could get as much as $2,000 for a pound of cannabis in 2016. Today, they’re lucky to get $400 — and some pot is selling for as little as $100 a pound. People like Brandon Wheeler, a third-generation cannabis farmer, say this drop in revenue has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal weed. Now, Wheeler's leaving the family business after 20 years at the helm. Economists have been predicting legalization would cause a drop in wholesale prices since states first began discussing cannabis reform, but farmers say California’s government has made the problem worse than it has to be.
