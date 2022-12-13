Read full article on original website
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges action
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In History
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Texas
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Disabled little girl's holidays are looking up after CC fencer builds her a custom ramp
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Odem family that's been through trying times is finally getting some relief for its 6-year-old daughter Dakota Garcia thanks to the generosity of a local fencing company. Built Strong CC, a local fencing company, made a ramp -- free of charge -- for Dakota,...
Doctors share ways for residents to protect their heart health during the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between scheduling holiday travel, preparing the big dinner and seeing your in-laws, the stress of it all, can be dangerous. The American Heart Association reports more heart attacks happen between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. 3NEWS spoke with Jim...
15-year-old earns college degree as a high school junior
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 15-year-old walked the stage at the Del Mar College fall 2022 commencement ceremony this afternoon, Friday 16. Belen Castellanos Fredrick earned her diploma while still in high school. She spoke with 3NEWS and explained her accomplishment and what she plans to do next. The...
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
Corpus Christi sees increase in tuberculosis cases over three year span
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last three years the city of Corpus Christi has seen an increase in cases of tuberculosis. Back in 2020, there were four cases. That was moved up to 10 in 2021. This year, the number is 12. Tuberculosis is a bacteria that is...
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
Local Veterans Affairs office adds two mobile units to provide healthcare services
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local VA clinic recently added two new mobile medical units to provide on-the-go care to rural Coastal Bend and Texas Valley communities. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Healthcare System's mobile clinics will visit eight cities weekly. The units act as a way to remove the barrier of distance from veterans' access to healthcare.
Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
City of Corpus Christi offers to combine Nueces County ESD #2 into CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 has an offer to merge with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to officials with both departments. CCFD chief Robert Rocha said the City of Corpus Christi approached Nueces County ESD #2 earlier this year, but the initial offer...
Anonymous donor promises to match Share Your Christmas donations Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive benefiting the Coastal Bend Food Bank is coming up Thursday and we are excited for another opportunity to help those in need in the Coastal Bend. This year's event will be a little different than in years before....
Ignite your understanding of computers; how they operate, how to fix them, and how to profit
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Start the new year earning an IGNITE Text Academy CompTIA A+ Certification! Interested parties can join Alana Polk, Career Navigator, at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center located at 5488 S. Padre Island Dr. #1572 in the back of La Palmera Mall on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 6-7pm for an important information session on how to get started. The program is FREE for qualified participants, lasts 12 weeks, and will prepare attendees for a career working with computers!
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Church Unlimited Westside Mission
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive. Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined...
Coastal Bend lawmakers look to bring home surplus funds from next legislative session
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — How much will the Coastal Bend get of the State’s estimated budget surplus of $27 billion?. State Representative Todd Hunter told 3NEWS that he hopes the Coastal Bend area can get some much needed funds. "I want to get all the money I can...
Man dies after being shot on Tripoli Drive on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4100 block of Tripoli Drive on Thursday. Corpus Christi Police Department officers that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, resulting in a 36-year-old man being taken to the hospital. He and later died. Officers arrested...
'Sad and in pieces': Family mourns loss of Corpus Christi mom right before holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crystal Rives was a mother, sister, daughter and primary caregiver to many in her family. She was the sole provider for her two young children and made sure her father, who has early onset dementia, always had everything he needed. She loved the holidays and...
