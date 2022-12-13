ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Operation Blue Santa takes flight for its third year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Operation Blue Santa took to the air this morning for it's third year, this time, without the help of any reindeer. The Bishop Police Department joined on the journey Thursday as they made their way around schools in the city. Officers said it was amazing...
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Ignite your understanding of computers; how they operate, how to fix them, and how to profit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Start the new year earning an IGNITE Text Academy CompTIA A+ Certification! Interested parties can join Alana Polk, Career Navigator, at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center located at 5488 S. Padre Island Dr. #1572 in the back of La Palmera Mall on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 6-7pm for an important information session on how to get started. The program is FREE for qualified participants, lasts 12 weeks, and will prepare attendees for a career working with computers!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy